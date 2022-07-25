Singing in the Rain. Weather can’t dampen the triumphant return of Eilean Dorcha Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Singing in the Rain. Weather can’t dampen the triumphant return of Eilean Dorcha Festival

By Eve McLachlan
July 25, 2022, 5:05 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 7:54 pm
A band performs at a music festival. The crowd's hands wave over the barrier.
Celtic rock group Skerryvore perform at Eilean Dorcha Festival. Photo: Eve McLachlan

Benbecula’s Eilean Dorcha Festival returned for the first time since Covid, and not even the bad weather could dampen the spirits of music fans.

The organisers of Scotland’s ‘friendly festival’, with its unique setting on the machair, pushed back the final night’s schedule by several hours hoping it would mean a dry conclusion to the three-days of entertainment.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. But if there’s one thing you can count on in the Western Isles, is a great show, whatever the weather.

Two girls sit on an oversized deck chair with EDF branding.
Fans of all ages and walks of life gather at EDF to enjoy the best of Scotland’s traditional music. Photo: Eve McLachlan

Piper Ross Miller and his band opened up the evening on the main stage.

“It’s not raining — we promise!” He joked, before launching into Accidental Belterism 

The pipe band’s lively reels soon got the crowd warmed up and dancing.

A bride-to-be in a hen party outfit rides on her friend's shoulders in front of a festival stage.
A bride-to-be celebrates her hen weekend at EDF. Photo: Eve McLachlan

Next up were folk-rock group Mànran. As a little blue sky showed through, they wowed the crowd with their beautiful lyrics in both Gaelic and English.

Undoubtedly one of the highlights of the night was the show-stopping vocals from Kim Carnie, who won Gaelic Singer of the Year at the 2021 Hands up for Trad awards.

A musician signs the side of a fan's face in a crowd.
A fan has her face signed by Mànran’s Kim Carnie. Photo: Eve McLachlan

The heavens opened up again as Skerryvore took the stage — but it didn’t put a dampener on their performance.

In fact, it felt like a suitably dramatic backdrop as they performed their biggest crowd-pleaser, the belting love song Take My Hand.

A band performs on stage while it rains.
Singin’ in the rain: Skerryvore perform at EDF. Photo: Eve McLachlan

Another highlight was their cover of Nathan Carter’s classic Home to Donegal. A deeper cut from one of their earlier albums, it had long-time fans singing along to every word.

A band performs on an outdoor stage as a woman in the crowd holds an umbrella.
A fan keeps the rain off at EDF. Photo: Eve McLachlan

Crowning the festival’s last night was Trail West.

The main stage’s lights lit up the night, and the crowd was soon an ocean of dancing as the band played favourites like Take Her in Your Arms and Day of My Return.

A festival crowd with a haze of smoke.
A fan sets off a smoke flare as Trail West take EDF by storm. Photo: Eve McLachlan

People of all ages, locals and visitors alike, sang along as flags and umbrellas waved.

It was past midnight when the show came to a close.

A man wearing an umbrella hat rides on their friend's shoulders.
A fan sports some appropriate attire during Trail West’s performance. Photo: Eve McLachlan

The crowds of visitors wound their way home under the site’s signature wind turbine, lit up bright pink. All that was left was to dry off, have a dram — and start planning for next year.

