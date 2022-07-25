Wellies or no wellies? Here’s the weather forecast for Belladrum weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Festival goers will be eager to find out what the weather forecast is predicting for the Belladrum weekend.

Tens of thousands of music fans will be making their way to the iconic festival between Thursday and Saturday.

The stage is set, but the question on everyone’s mind remains: What is the weather going to be like?

In the past couple of weeks temperatures have soared and rain has poured, so it is difficult to know whether to pack your wellies and waders or sandals and sunnies.

Here’s what the weather forecast has in store for the Belladrum festival weekend:

Thursday

It’s one thing donning your anorak and bopping along to Emeli Sande and Passenger, it is another trying to erect an increasingly soggy tent.

So here comes the weather news you’ve all been hoping for: there is currently no rain forecast for Thursday on the Belladrum estate.

The sky is likely to be overcast with only a few sunny spells potentially breaking through in the evening which should help keep the sunburn at bay.

Temperatures are supposed to stick around a comfortable 16C, rising to 18C mid afternoon.

Friday

Campers should have a comfortable first night at the festival as temperatures aren’t forecast to drop below 13C.

People can expect to wake up on their first morning at Belladrum to a little early morning sunshine.

By around 11am it is due to be mostly overcast again, but temperatures reaching up to a tropical 20C should stick around for most of the day.

Friday is forecast to be the windiest day of the festival with speeds peaking at around 10mph in the early afternoon.

The Fratellis will take to the Garden Stage at 10pm on Friday night, by which time temperatures should still be up around 17C.

Saturday

Saturday is currently the only day of the festival that might leave people a little damp.

In true Scottish fashion, the rain and sun are expected to come hand in hand.

Luckily, there is only a small chance of rain at Belladrum on the weather forecast from around 4pm on Saturday afternoon and it is due to come along with sunny spells.

Temperatures are expected to stay up around 17C throughout the day and winds are forecast to be calmer than on Friday.

There is lots to do around the festival village regardless of the weather, so be sure to check out our guide on everything you need to know about Belladrum.

Sunday

While most of the festival fun ends on Saturday night, people will be keen to know what conditions they should expect for deconstructing their campsites.

Early risers might see the sun on Sunday morning, but it is forecast to be grey and overcast by around 10am.

It should stay dry, but there will be little opportunity for last minute tanning.

Temperatures are due to rise to around 16C by 1pm on Sunday, by which time the campsite will be empty and thousands will have said bye to Bella for another year.