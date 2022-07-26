One-off performance tells the story of ‘The Indian Contingent’ in the Cairngorms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One-off performance tells the story of ‘The Indian Contingent’ in the Cairngorms

By Ross Hempseed
July 26, 2022, 9:04 am Updated: July 26, 2022, 9:22 am
indian contingent cairngorm
Soldiers from the Force K6 in Scotland. Picture supplied by Mervin Glover.

The story of Force K6, later re-named The Indian Contingent, will be told through a multi-media performance in Newtownmore this September.

Force K6 were a detachment of the Indian Army briefly stationed around the Cairngorm mountains of Scotland during World War 2.

From June 1942, they had several camps in Badenoch and Strathspey, where they joined winter warfare training in the unforgiving mountains.

The soldiers were also popular among local communities assisting in everyday life as farmhands, cooking for children and sharing their stories.

Many returned to India in 1944, however, 14 men died in the Highlands, with nine being interred at Kingussie New Cemetery.

‘Ensure their memory lives on.’

Their graves there have been tended for over 70 years by a local lady, Mrs Isobel Harling, whose own brother lies in a war grave in Belgium.

In 2020 she was awarded a British Empire Medal for her service.

The one-off performance is organised by the Storylands Sessions of Badenoch Heritage in partnership with Colourful Heritage.

Entitled, The Force K6 – Indian Contingent Story will feature as part of the Badenoch Heritage Festival 2022.

It will take the audience through the soldiers’ journey using storytelling, images, music and poetry, right at the location where they camped 80 years before.

Lieut. Thomas Hexley, left, marching with the Indian Contingent. Picture supplied by Mervin Glover.

Colin Hexley, son of Lt Col. T.W.P. Hexley MBE, who served with Force K6 in India and Europe, said: “The more I read and research the history of my father and Force K6, the more I realise how little we know about the men who served and how easily they could be forgotten.

“We have a responsibility to ensure their memory lives on.”

The event will take place at the Newtonmore Village Hall on Tuesday, September 20 at 7.30pm.

