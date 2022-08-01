Motorcyclist suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ after crash on A85 near Taynuilt

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcyclist has suffered life-changing injuries in a crash on the A85 near Taynuilt.

The 35-year-old was taken by helicopter to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The crash, between a grey Renault Master and a white Yamaha motorcycle, happened at 1.50pm, on the Oban to Crianlarich road. It remained closed at Bridge of Awe for eight hours.

Police have now called on witnesses, or those with dashcam footage to come forward.

Police keen to speak to witnesses

A spokesman for police said: “Road policing officers are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision on the A85 at Bridge of Awe near Taynuilt.

“Around 1.50pm on Sunday, July 31 officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a grey Renault Master and a white Yamaha motorcycle.

“The 35-year-old male motorcyclist was taken by Helimed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he remains in a serious condition.”

The 38-year-old male driver of the van was uninjured.

The road was closed for around eight hours to allow crash scene investigators to conduct inquiries.

Sergeant Archie Mcguire said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident so it is important that we establish how this crash occurred.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and has not already spoken with officers to get in touch with police.

“In particular, we are keen to speak to a motorcyclist who we believe to have witnessed the collision.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area with dash cam devices to check their footage as it could hold images that could help us in our inquiries.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 2010 of Sunday, July 31 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.