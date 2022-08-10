Planning chairman tells members to ‘keep an open mind’ on new Coul Links golf course plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Planning chairman tells members to ‘keep an open mind’ on new Coul Links golf course plans

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
August 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Councillors say economic and environmental case will be key for Coul Links plan.

The controversial Coul Links proposal is back on the table following a planning application by Communities For Coul.

Their revised plans had a public airing at Highland Council’s north planning committee this morning.

Previous plans by American entrepreneur Todd Warnock attracted vehement opposition from environmentalists and locals, with 90,000 signing a petition against the Coul Links golf club.

Scottish Ministers threw out the application in 2020.

Now, Communities For Coul (C4C) has resurrected the golf club idea, but says its own plans are different.

At this stage, C4C has only submitted a planning application notice, which councillors were asked to note at this morning’s meeting.

Old ground, new plan

Opening the discussion, chairman Drew Millar reminded councillors that they must consider each new planning application on its own merits.

“Given the previous situation that members of the previous planning committee faced, we need to keep an open mind,” he said. “This is a new application, so we don’t go over old ground.”

Councillor Maxine Smith asked for confirmation that the applicant will provide a full economic impact assessment for Coul Links.

In a similar vein, councillor Angela MacLean asked for an environmental assessment.

“There was a long meeting for the last application,” said Ms Maclean. “The main issue was the mitigation of the environmental impact and I think that’s something the applicant will really have to overcome in order to get a different answer.”

New golf plan claims to protect local environment

Council planners confirmed that economic and environmental assessments will be a “key component” when full plans come to committee.

Indeed, they said these would likely form the basis of C4C’s arguments regarding the benefits of the scheme.

Gordon Sutherland, Director of Communities For Coul. Picture: Sandy McCook

C4C say they have put together a comprehensive plan to restore and protect the Coul Links, which is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). They have also reduced the amount of land used for tees, greens, fairways and walkways by over 40%.

The new golf club could create 175-250 local jobs, according to the applicant, whilst protecting the local environment.

However, opposition group Not Coul vowed to keep fighting.

A full planning application is expected to go before Highland Council later this year.

