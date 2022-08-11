NHS Highland pilots new virtual respiratory ward service to monitor patients at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

NHS Highland pilots new virtual respiratory ward service to monitor patients at home

By Michelle Henderson
August 11, 2022, 4:50 pm Updated: August 11, 2022, 5:33 pm
Health officials hope to have up to 100 patients benefitting from the scheme in the coming weeks.

Highland health bosses are piloting a new service which will help support respiratory patients from the comfort of their own home.

NHS Highland has launched the respiratory virtual ward, which will utilise technology developed in Scotland to monitor patients remotely.

The service is being provided by Lenus Health.

Health officials hope to have up to 100 patients benefitting from the scheme in the coming weeks.

Michelle Duffy, NHS Highland’s advanced practice respiratory nurse, said the ward service will “build a more robust and regular view of a patient’s wellbeing”.

Keeping connected with patients wellbeing

“This is an exciting development for respiratory care in NHS Highland,” she said.

“We welcomed our first patients onto the programme this week, and we hope to have up to 100 patients benefiting from this remote monitoring technology at home.

“People living with respiratory conditions feel more comfortable in their own home with family and friends nearby and will often want to avoid unnecessary hospital stays where possible. This technology helps them to do that.

“By being more connected to their health care team, specialist help can be provided at the time that suits them best and when it is most needed. We are actively taking steps to make their respiratory care at home more responsive.

“I am a firm believer in the positive role technology has in improving people’s understanding of how best to manage their condition and their health care professional’s expertise in how best to support them with that.”

Lenus Health’s specialised technology will support our respiratory virtual ward and give integrated care teams access to regularly updated patient and hospital system data within a single dashboard.

The innovative service builds on work developed at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde under the Dynamic Scot project.

The scheme supports around 600 patients with connected medical devices and wearable technologies enabling care teams to monitor health data, communicate digitally and initiate early interventions, which avoid hospital admissions.

