Highland climber, 82, finishes all 282 Munros and raises over £50,000 for charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland climber, aged 82, has finished all 282 Munros and raised over £50,000 for charity.

Over the past several months, Nick Gardner has become a famous name for hillwalking enthusiasts.

In the past two years, the pensioner has been on a quest to conquer all 282 Munros – a lifetime achievement for any hillwalker half his age.

On Saturday, August 13, Mr Gardner completed his challenge.

The final mountain was Corie Cas, near Aviemore in the Cairngorms. He summited early in the afternoon surrounded by friends and family.

Cairngorm is one of the best-known summits in Scotland and is popular with skiers.

As Mr Gardner made the final descent, he was greeted by a crowd of supporters and fellow walkers who created an archway in celebration of his efforts.

He said the whole experience was “so surreal.”

He said: “I’m a bit overwhelmed by it all. I just cannot believe it. Everything was so surreal because of the circumstances.

“A piper was playing and I just walked through a tunnel of climbers raising their poles to form an arch. It was so surreal.”

Mr Gardner decided to take up the challenge after his wife of 50 years, Janet, was moved into a care home due to dementia and osteoporosis.

The grandfather-of-four set off to climb the Munros, which are all Scottish mountains over 3,000ft in July 2020.

He has been fundraising for Alzheimer Scotland and the Royal Osteoporosis Society in honour of his wife.’

Reflecting on the mammoth challenge, he said climbing Cuillin Ridge Traverse on Skye was both a challenge and a highlight of the trek.

The 82-year-old had to endure three 12-hour days in order to complete the route.

A life in the highlands

Although he was born in Leicestershire, Mr Gardner was always fascinated by mountains and thought he was destined to one day live in the highlands.

When he was 50, he and Janet moved to a traditional highland croft in Wester Ross.

While there, the couple worked on their passion for gardening and being self-sufficient. They grew fruit, vegetables, and flowers on their land.

Although he always planned to complete the Munros, Mr Gardner writes: “l found the unique atmosphere of my local mountains in Wester Ross so magnetic that I rarely went further afield. I therefore never did climb them all.”

“We were able to ‘live the dream’ for 30 loving years.”

Munros: A long road to the top

Mr Gardner has been a keen mountaineer all his life.

When he set out on the challenge two-years ago he initially gave himself three years to finish.

But he is now finishing the challenge in under 800 days. That means he claimed a new Munro at least every three days since he started.

Around two weeks ago, he still had eight to go.

The keen mountaineer has pledged to keep on climing to support both charities.

He hopes his efforts will inspire young people to begin climbing to help secure a happy and healthy future.

He added: “I hope that a lot of what we are doing will benefit people. Walking is such a wonderful pastime. I love walking in the mountains because it is so therapeutic.

“My wish is that this message will get across that exercise and walking is very important.

“I just hope that people will be more aware of both these charities and the work they do. They are both important. They are both completely different diseases but the Osteoporosis could be irradicated if the young people did a lot more walking instead of sitting about.”

‘Moving Mountains’ documentary

While doing the challenge, students from the University of Stirling published a documentary on his adventures.

In the film titled Moving Mountains, Mr Gardner explains his motivations, saying: “I think its quite extraordinary how when I am on mountains I think of my wife, but I can cope with it. When I am at home it is much more difficult.”

“I am pleased now that Janet never came mountaineering with me because if she had I would have missed her here too.

“The worst part wasn’t the diagnosis. It was realising that I couldn’t look after her.”

Mr Gardner’s family and friends have provided him support on his hillwalks and with fundraising. He never does a walk alone.

His daughter, Sally McKenzie said: “He will always phone the care home every day to see how his wife is. He is still full of sentiment which is nice to hear.”

After the climb, Mr Gardner travelled to a dementia centre at Badaguish Outdoor Glenmore in Aviemore where he encouraged people to donate to his causes.

Alzheimer Scotland supports people and families living with the disease.

The Royal Osteoporosis Society have said that Mr Gardner’s efforts have allowed for them to change lives by fuelling pioneering research. An estimated 3.5m people in the UK have the disease.

To donate to Mr Gardner’s achievement, visit his JustGiving page.