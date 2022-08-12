Memorial cairn unveiled to comemorate century old tragedy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A poignant memorial has been unveiled in a village on Lewis in memory of three men who were lost at sea more than 100 years ago.

Relatives and representatives gathered in Tolsta Chaolais to unveil a stonework memorial cairn erected in solidarity to the January 1908 tragedy.

The Boy’s Delight SY 542, a 48ft fishing boat, left Tolsta Chaolais more than a century ago to fish for herring in Loch Hamnaway, Uig.

Tragically, three of the fishermen onboard drowned when the small boat they were using to haul their herring nets was swamped.

A fourth man, Malcolm Macarthur managed to cling to the boat and was rescued.

The bodies of John Macleod and Angus Morrison were recovered but Kenneth Macaulay’s remains were never found.

Keeping their memory alive 100 years on

The Loch Hamnaway memorial cairn, taking the shape of a boat, was constructed by stonemason Calum MacSween using local stone.

It features an engraved plaque listing the names of the victims.

The project was led by Angus Macleod, chairman of Hamnaway Memorial Cairn Group.

He says the dedication will ensure their memory forever lives on within the community.

He said: “This permanent memorial will see that the memory of these men and the impact this tragedy had on our village is never forgotten.”

Ena Jess unveiled the monument in Tolsta Chaolais in memory of her grandfather, who died in the accident.

Depute council leader and secretary of Western Isles Fisherman’s Association, councillor Duncan Macinnes MBE, spoke at the event about the long history of fishing in the area.

Reverend Duncan Macaskill led a short service to mark the occasion before piper, Andrew Maclennan concluded proceedings.

Earlier this year, a crowdfunding page was set up to help garner support for the project; raising more than £1200 in donations.

Mr Macleod thanked the public and those involved for their efforts.

“We would like to thank all the individuals and businesses who made donations to the project and the Western Isles Development Trust for their support,” he added.

“The project would not have been possible without the skill of all the contractors and volunteers involved who made such a fantastic job of the cairn. Thank you also to all who were involved, making the official unveiling such a success.”