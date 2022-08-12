Memorial cairn unveiled to comemorate century old tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Memorial cairn unveiled to comemorate century old tragedy

By Michelle Henderson
August 12, 2022, 4:47 pm Updated: August 12, 2022, 4:59 pm
The memorial cairn, taking the shape of a boat, was constructed by stonemason Calum MacSween using local stone.
The memorial cairn, taking the shape of a boat, was constructed by stonemason Calum MacSween using local stone.

A poignant memorial has been unveiled in a village on Lewis in memory of three men who were lost at sea more than 100 years ago.

Relatives and representatives gathered in Tolsta Chaolais to unveil a stonework memorial cairn erected in solidarity to the January 1908 tragedy.

The Boy’s Delight SY 542, a 48ft fishing boat, left Tolsta Chaolais more than a century ago to fish for herring in Loch Hamnaway, Uig.

Tragically, three of the fishermen onboard drowned when the small boat they were using to haul their herring nets was swamped.

A fourth man, Malcolm Macarthur managed to cling to the boat and was rescued.

Pictured from left to right: James Taylor, councillor Duncan Macinnes MBE, Duncan Taylor, Reverend Duncan Macaskill Carloway CofS, Ena Jess and chairman Angus Macleod.

The bodies of John Macleod and Angus Morrison were recovered but Kenneth Macaulay’s remains were never found.

Keeping their memory alive 100 years on

The Loch Hamnaway memorial cairn, taking the shape of a boat, was constructed by stonemason Calum MacSween using local stone.

It features an engraved plaque listing the names of the victims.

The project was led by Angus Macleod, chairman of Hamnaway Memorial Cairn Group.

He says the dedication will ensure their memory forever lives on within the community.

He said: “This permanent memorial will see that the memory of these men and the impact this tragedy had on our village is never forgotten.”

Ena Jess unveiled the monument in Tolsta Chaolais in memory of her grandfather, who died in the accident.

Depute council leader and secretary of Western Isles Fisherman’s Association, councillor Duncan Macinnes MBE, spoke at the event about the long history of fishing in the area.

The stone memorial features an engraved plaque listing the names of the victims.

Reverend Duncan Macaskill led a short service to mark the occasion before piper, Andrew Maclennan concluded proceedings.

Earlier this year, a crowdfunding page was set up to help garner support for the project; raising more than £1200 in donations.

Mr Macleod thanked the public and those involved for their efforts.

“We would like to thank all the individuals and businesses who made donations to the project and the Western Isles Development Trust for their support,” he added.

“The project would not have been possible without the skill of all the contractors and volunteers involved who made such a fantastic job of the cairn. Thank you also to all who were involved, making the official unveiling such a success.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]