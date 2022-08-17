Two arrests in Orkney as police investigate separate rapes in Kirkwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two arrests in Orkney as police investigate separate rapes in Kirkwall

By Ross Hempseed
August 17, 2022, 2:16 pm Updated: August 17, 2022, 2:25 pm
Two teenagers, one 16 and one 18, have been arrested in Orkney as police investigate two rapes in Kirkwall.

Two separate inquiries have been launched after two women reported their ordeal to officers.

Officers sealed off the public toilets at St Magnus Lane near Broad Street, as part of inquiries into an incident on Saturday, August 13.

A separate incident at Muddisdale in Kirkwall in the early hours of Sunday is also being investigated.

Police confirm the two incidents, which happened across the County Show weekend, are not linked.

An 18-year-old man and 16-year-old male were arrested in connection with the incidents however, both have been released pending further investigation.

Inspector David Hall said: “We understand the concern both these reported incidents have caused to the local community and I want to offer reassurance that following these two arrests, our extensive enquiries are continuing.

“Anyone with information or concerns can contact us via 101, or approach any officer on patrol in the local area.”

