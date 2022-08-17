Two arrests in Orkney as police investigate separate rapes in Kirkwall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two teenagers, one 16 and one 18, have been arrested in Orkney as police investigate two rapes in Kirkwall.

Two separate inquiries have been launched after two women reported their ordeal to officers.

Officers sealed off the public toilets at St Magnus Lane near Broad Street, as part of inquiries into an incident on Saturday, August 13.

A separate incident at Muddisdale in Kirkwall in the early hours of Sunday is also being investigated.

Police confirm the two incidents, which happened across the County Show weekend, are not linked.

An 18-year-old man and 16-year-old male were arrested in connection with the incidents however, both have been released pending further investigation.

Inspector David Hall said: “We understand the concern both these reported incidents have caused to the local community and I want to offer reassurance that following these two arrests, our extensive enquiries are continuing.

“Anyone with information or concerns can contact us via 101, or approach any officer on patrol in the local area.”