Temporary traffic lights in Highlands between Evanton and Alness due to Network Rail tree cutting

Temporary traffic lights will be in place along the B817 Evanton road near Alness next month due to tree cutting along the Far North Line.

Work to keep the route from Inverness to Wick clear from tree coverage is being carried out by Network Rail from September 4 to 9.

Since June, workers have been cutting back trees from an eight-mile section to keep passengers safe, trains punctual and reduce the risk for lineside residents.

Network Rail now needs to implement a two-way traffic light system overnight between 9pm and 7am for five nights.

The Far North Line runs parallel to the B817 Evanton to Alness road for much of the length between the two towns.

This will not involve any roads or paths being fully closed during this time and is to keep workers safe.

Tree cutting will also be carried out adjacent to the foot and cycle path between Evanton and Skiach Services, so the path will be closed off completely.

Kirsty Armstrong, project manager for the vegetation clearance work, said: “Network Rail manages thousands of miles of trees and vegetation along the railway to ensure that everything which grows lineside is safe and does not cause delays to trains.

“Work has been ongoing in the area since June, and it has been progressing well with minimal disruption.

“The next phase of this work brings us close to the road, which means that we have to put in place overnight traffic management to continue to work safely.”