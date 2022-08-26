Highland councillor calls for U-turn on school rent hikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland councillor calls for U-turn on school rent hikes

By Nicola Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter
August 26, 2022, 11:45 am
Councillor Duncan Macpherson says local clubs are 'up in arms' over Highland school rent hikes. Picture: Sandy McCook
Councillor Duncan Macpherson says local clubs are 'up in arms' over Highland school rent hikes. Picture: Sandy McCook

Councillor Duncan Macpherson says he has had dozens of complaints from local clubs about the sharp increase in Highland school rents.

The P&J reported in May that Highland Council’s latest budget removed discounts for sports and leisure clubs operating on school grounds.

This left many local groups with a difficult choice: take a financial hit or pass the costs on to parents.

Cradlehall Primary School FC faced a £6,000 bill for use of Millburn Academy in Inverness. And rent for an Inverness Polish school more than doubled.

Mr Macpherson, who represents the Inverness South ward, says he’s been inundated with messages from concerned club owners.

He says they’re “up in arms” about the school rent hikes – and he wants Highland Council to row back the plans.

‘Schools are the heart of our communities’

Councillors agreed in March to remove discounts or freebies for school rents – a plan that would save Highland Council £389,000.

But Mr Macpherson claims the plan was “buried” in the council budget papers and the cost to communities outweighs the savings for the council.

“I’ve been contacted by numerous sports and after-school clubs and they’re up in arms about this,” says Mr Macpherson. “Many are paying double what they were before.”

The councillor added that while some clubs can go to village halls or churches, that’s not an option in many areas. “Schools are often the heart of our community, and many of our new schools are actually community hubs,” he adds.

Matt Smith, chairman of Cradlehall Primary School FC, who are facing a £6,000 bill for using a pitch and hall at Millburn Academy in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook

Mr Macpherson highlighted the council’s responsibility to promote health and wellbeing.

“One of our roles as elected members and corporate parents is to encourage physical activity and eradicate obesity,” he says.

“It’s so important that young people can access these clubs in their local community. After lockdown we’re all trying harder to get out and about, and Highland Council is stifling that opportunity.”

Dilemma for parents

Mr Macpherson says the centralised cost hikes undermine localism and the levelling up agenda, which aims to address inequalities.

Instead, clubs like Cradlehall FC may be forced to pass cost increases down to cash-strapped parents.

“Don’t give parents a dilemma where they have to choose between their heart and their purse strings,” he said.

He added: “I hope Highland Council will correct this anomaly.”

However, education chairman John Finlayson said school and youth groups still have free access until 6pm. As was previously the case, other clubs who charge a fee will pay a fee themselves.

“As part of the budget process led by the last administration it was agreed that the council would take a more commercial approach to school/property lets,” said Mr Finlayson. “This allows the council to provide an improved service, deliver more lets and generate income to support the delivery of lets at a time of huge budget pressures.”

He added: “My understanding is that discussions continue in terms of how certain groups who provide activities for young people will be treated.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

