Highland councillor calls for U-turn on school rent hikes

Councillor Duncan Macpherson says he has had dozens of complaints from local clubs about the sharp increase in Highland school rents.

The P&J reported in May that Highland Council’s latest budget removed discounts for sports and leisure clubs operating on school grounds.

This left many local groups with a difficult choice: take a financial hit or pass the costs on to parents.

Cradlehall Primary School FC faced a £6,000 bill for use of Millburn Academy in Inverness. And rent for an Inverness Polish school more than doubled.

Mr Macpherson, who represents the Inverness South ward, says he’s been inundated with messages from concerned club owners.

He says they’re “up in arms” about the school rent hikes – and he wants Highland Council to row back the plans.

‘Schools are the heart of our communities’

Councillors agreed in March to remove discounts or freebies for school rents – a plan that would save Highland Council £389,000.

But Mr Macpherson claims the plan was “buried” in the council budget papers and the cost to communities outweighs the savings for the council.

“I’ve been contacted by numerous sports and after-school clubs and they’re up in arms about this,” says Mr Macpherson. “Many are paying double what they were before.”

The councillor added that while some clubs can go to village halls or churches, that’s not an option in many areas. “Schools are often the heart of our community, and many of our new schools are actually community hubs,” he adds.

Mr Macpherson highlighted the council’s responsibility to promote health and wellbeing.

“One of our roles as elected members and corporate parents is to encourage physical activity and eradicate obesity,” he says.

“It’s so important that young people can access these clubs in their local community. After lockdown we’re all trying harder to get out and about, and Highland Council is stifling that opportunity.”

Dilemma for parents

Mr Macpherson says the centralised cost hikes undermine localism and the levelling up agenda, which aims to address inequalities.

Instead, clubs like Cradlehall FC may be forced to pass cost increases down to cash-strapped parents.

“Don’t give parents a dilemma where they have to choose between their heart and their purse strings,” he said.

He added: “I hope Highland Council will correct this anomaly.”

However, education chairman John Finlayson said school and youth groups still have free access until 6pm. As was previously the case, other clubs who charge a fee will pay a fee themselves.

“As part of the budget process led by the last administration it was agreed that the council would take a more commercial approach to school/property lets,” said Mr Finlayson. “This allows the council to provide an improved service, deliver more lets and generate income to support the delivery of lets at a time of huge budget pressures.”

He added: “My understanding is that discussions continue in terms of how certain groups who provide activities for young people will be treated.”

