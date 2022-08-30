Tobermory lifeboat rescues stranded fishing vessel near Mull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Tobermory lifeboat rescues stranded fishing vessel near Mull

By Lottie Hood
August 30, 2022, 6:42 am Updated: August 30, 2022, 9:04 am
Coastguards received the call at around 10pm on Monday evening. Supplied by Murray Scougall.
Lifeboat crew from Tobermory have been called to assist a fishing vessel after it ran aground near the Isle of Mull.

The vessel was sailing along the west coast of the Isle of Mull on Monday evening when it became stranded.

The onboard crew of three raised the alarm at around 10pm and the Tobermory lifeboat was sent to assist the stranded vessel.

Waiting for the arrival of high tide, the boat was left overnight with the hopes of refloating the vessel.

Teams arrived on scene at around 6am this morning and assisted in helping the 15ft vessel refloat.

A coastguard spokeswoman said there was no damage to vessel and it was “a good result all round”.

The team from Tobermory returned to base around 9am.

