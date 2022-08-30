Tobermory lifeboat rescues stranded fishing vessel near Mull

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lifeboat crew from Tobermory have been called to assist a fishing vessel after it ran aground near the Isle of Mull.

The vessel was sailing along the west coast of the Isle of Mull on Monday evening when it became stranded.

The onboard crew of three raised the alarm at around 10pm and the Tobermory lifeboat was sent to assist the stranded vessel.

Launched from Tobermory, Strathclyde about twenty minutes ago

Waiting for the arrival of high tide, the boat was left overnight with the hopes of refloating the vessel.

Teams arrived on scene at around 6am this morning and assisted in helping the 15ft vessel refloat.

A coastguard spokeswoman said there was no damage to vessel and it was “a good result all round”.

The team from Tobermory returned to base around 9am.