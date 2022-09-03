Missing North Kessock 14-year-old Erin Reid last seen in Avoch area

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North Kessock teenager Erin Reid has been reported missing.

Erin, 14, was last seen in the Avoch area at around 10.30pm on Friday night.

Police are keen to trace Erin as soon as possible and ask that anyone with information regarding her whereabouts comes forward.

She wears glasses and is described as being 5ft 5ins tall with long, brown hair.

When she was last seen, Erin was wearing black leggings, a black hooded top and black and white Converse trainers. It is believed she may also be carrying a grey backpack.

Anyone with information can contact officers at Dingwall on 101 quoting reference 3766 of September 2.