Carve Carrbridge returns for an otterly great 19th year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Carve Carrbridge returns for an otterly great 19th year

By Lauren Robertson
September 3, 2022, 6:59 pm
Winner Sam Bowsher with ‘Utterly Otterly’. Picture by James Ross.
Winner Sam Bowsher with ‘Utterly Otterly’. Picture by James Ross.

Carve Carrbridge made its return to the Highlands with an otterly wonderful 19th year.

More than 3,500 people flooded to the village to watch as 21 chainsaw carvers crafted their wooden wonders.

Each competitor had four hours to carve a piece that would wow the judges – all of which were judged on artistic merit, technical difficulty and originality.

The winner of this year’s Carve Carrbridge was Sam Bowsher with his piece ‘Utterly Otterly’.

Mr Bowsher is the competition’s youngest winner at only 24 and impressed with an intricate depiction of two agile otters at play.

‘Always good to get one over on my dad’

This may not have come as a surprise to some, as Mr Bowsher has deep roots in the competition.

He is the son of multi-time winner Pete Bowsher, has been a keen spectator of the event since he was just six years old and took home first place in 2019.

Not a bad Saturday, I just won Carve Carrbridge 2022!!

Posted by Sam Bowsher on Saturday, 3 September 2022

Speaking about his win, Mr Bowsher said: “It is absolutely brilliant to win Carve Carrbridge – and always good to get one over on my Dad!

“I think this was a tough year too – we were all looking at each other’s carvings and I don’t think any of us could call it, so I was a bit shocked to win.

“I like carving otters but I haven’t done them like this before and four hours isn’t much time, but I like to carve fast which makes this event so much fun.”

A well received return

This year’s Carve Carrbridge event colours were blue and yellow to show support for the people of Ukraine. Money was also raised for the Ukraine appeal through t-shirt sales.

Mr Bowsher took home the Claymore Trophy for his win, with Guillaume Andelot taking home second place with ‘Asterix in Scotland’ and third place being claimed by Chris Wood with ‘Wolfer’.

Our Ukrainian entrant Volodymyr Kravchuk couldn’t join us this year, and our thoughts are with all those whose lives are…

Posted by Carve Carrbridge on Saturday, 3 September 2022

Prixes were also handed out for best newcomer, people’s choice and carvers’ choice.

Event coordinator Gavin Gerrard said: “We are delighted to see the return of Carve Carrbridge after a two year absence, it’s been missed by everyone and we are so grateful to all our competitors and their families for coming, our generous sponsors and our band of incredible volunteers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Fort William Housing Crisis and its impact on businesses
Fort William's housing crisis: concerns grow as businesses continue to struggle
0
Kenneth Gillon, 69, died in the crash.
Man who died in A832 crash named as Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon
Erin Reid was last seen in Avoch on Friday night.
Missing North Kessock 14-year-old Erin Reid last seen in Avoch area
0
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Picture from Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for heavy rain across north and north-east ahead of Tour of…
0
Martin Compston and Phil MacHugh hit the road - including a visit to Aberdeen and the Highlands - in Martin Compston's Scottish Fling on BBC Scotland.
Martin Compston's rap tribute to the Dons in his Scottish Fling BBC series
0
Could EV charging points in street lights become a more common sight in Scotland?
Could lamp posts be the solution to lack of EV charging points in Highlands?
0
The north and north-east has some great bicycle-friendly cafes, including the Ride Coffee House in Banchory owned by Simon Burnside and wife Juliette.
Forget the lycra - as the Tour of Britain hits Aberdeen it's the coffee…
1
The WW1 helmet was stolen from a house in Forss in Caithness Supplied by Police.
'Significantly sentimental': WW1 helmet that saved a man's life stolen from Caithness house
The HeartFlow Analysis is the first and only non-invasive test which enables clinicians to understand the impact that narrowings and blockages have on blood flow to the heart. Picture supplied by NHS Western Isles.
NHS Western Isles becomes first health board in Scotland to adopt 'revolutionary' heart test
0
A yellow warning for heavy rain has been put in place for tomorrow. Picture: Met Office.
Met Office issues yellow warning for heavy rain in Oban
0

More from Press and Journal

People from all walks of life make their way along Union Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Michael715/Shutterstock)
David Knight: It's not just low earners who will be wiped out by the…
0
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Park admitted dangerous and drink driving. Picture shows; Alexander Park - dob 12.5.2003. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Drink-driving soldier flipped car in crash while more than double alcohol limit
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women look to return to winning ways; Grampian Ladies to fundraise…
Queen Elizabeth II 1980-08-15_02 (C)AJL Used P&J 16.08.1980 - "Above: The torrential rain on Royal Deeside had the courtesy to stop yesterday for the arrival of the Queen at Balmoral for her holiday and ensured she remained dry while inspecting the Royal Guard."
173 years of Royal Deeside: 14 photos of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Deeside
0
Ross County's William Akio scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: Lighting strikes twice as Aberdeen concede late goal again
0
Cove Rangers players celebrate Jamie Masson's goal. Photos by Chris Sumner
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre praises substitutes' role in 2-2 draw with Hamilton Accies