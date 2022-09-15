Riding for the disabled and MS group among those to benefit from £45,000 of Barrack Trust grants

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland charity is to receive a share of £45,000 to help towards the development of a new centre.

The Highland branch of Riding for the Disabled has been granted £2,500 in funding from the Barrack Charitable Trust to support the creation of a new independent centre.

The proposed facility will help to provide a safe, undercover space for volunteers to treat the horses.

The Inverness-based charity is one of 16 across Scotland to receive a share of £45,000.

Aberdeen Independent Multiple Sclerosis (AIMS) has also received a cash award of £2,500 to assist with the delivery of online exercise classes.

Transforming lives across the Highlands

Highland Group RDA enriches the lives of children and adults with physical and learning disabilities and autism through contact with horses.

Chairman Robin Pape, said the donation will be vital in helping them continue their vital work in the region.

He said: “Our activities can help to transform lives of our participants as they learn important life skills and experience the therapeutic nature of the horse both on the ground and in the saddle.

“We were delighted to receive a donation from The Barrack Charitable Trust. As a charity we can only carry out our life-changing activities thanks to the generosity of our donors, the dedication of our volunteers, and the good nature of our fantastic horses.

“This kind donation will go towards our new independent centre, and help to provide a safe, undercover area for horse care.”

‘We are extremely grateful’

Ian Gourlay, chairman of AIMS, said the grant from the Barrack Charitable Trust will go a long way in supporting users amidst the cost-of-living crisis.

“The charity would be unable to provide its wide range of services without the generosity of grant funders such as the Barrack Charitable Trust, who cover the shortfall between our expenditure for session leaders and the income generated,” he said.

“Most people with Multiple Sclerosis have a progressive, terminal condition and need to keep their muscles active or they will lose the use of them over time.

“With many of our disabled people on fixed incomes, their incomes are currently being squeezed. This donation provided by the Barrack Charitable Trust has enabled activity participants to remain ‘by donation’ rather than a fixed charge per session and we are extremely grateful.”

Other recipients include the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh who received a grant of £15,000 to support a major redevelopment of the premises.

The improvements will include changes to the performance and backstage areas, a new learning and education studio, along with an overhaul to existing bars and foyers and the addition of a new street-level café and bar.

Ronald MacDonald House in Glasgow has also benefitted from financial support through the grant.

James Barrack, chairman of the trust added: “As always, it was a difficult decision, but we feel proud to be able to support such a wide range of worthwhile charities across Scotland.”