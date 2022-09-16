Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A section of the A82 will be closed for three nights next week as road workers do resurfacing works in Fort William.

The £40,000 project will see improvements made to the road surface at the A82 West End roundabout in the Highland town.

The road, which forms part of the Inverness to Fort William trunk road, is used by around 18,000 vehicles every day.

From Wednesday, September 21, Bear Scotland will work through the night to create a smoother road surface for commuters.

The works are scheduled to be completed by 6am on Monday, September 26. No works will take place on Friday or Saturday night.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative said the works are important to address defects in the route.

“This surfacing project on the A82 will help address defects and greatly improve the surface for motorists,” he said.

“We thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete these works.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Motorists braced for three nights of disruption

Due to the narrow widths of the road, a full road closure will be imposed overnight.

The A82 between West End Roundabout and Belford Roundabout will be closed.

Traffic will be diverted via High Street and Middle Street in Fort William.

Access to and from Lundavra Road will also be restricted with traffic diverted via High Street, Gordon Square, Fassifern Road, Hill Road, Argyll Road and Argyll Terrace before joining Lundavra Road.

All traffic management measures will be removed out with working hours, however, some road signs are likely to remain in place to alert motorists of ramps and temporary surfaces.

Access through the works site for emergency services will be maintained at all times.