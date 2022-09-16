Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William

By Michelle Henderson
September 16, 2022, 6:35 pm Updated: September 16, 2022, 8:08 pm
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
A section of the A82 will be closed for three nights next week as road workers do resurfacing works in Fort William.

The £40,000 project will see improvements made to the road surface at the A82 West End roundabout in the Highland town.

The road, which forms part of the Inverness to Fort William trunk road, is used by around 18,000 vehicles every day.

From Wednesday, September 21, Bear Scotland will work through the night to create a smoother road surface for commuters.

The works are scheduled to be completed by 6am on Monday, September 26. No works will take place on Friday or Saturday night.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative said the works are important to address defects in the route.

“This surfacing project on the A82 will help address defects and greatly improve the surface for motorists,” he said.

“We thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete these works.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Motorists braced for three nights of disruption

Due to the narrow widths of the road, a full road closure will be imposed overnight.

The A82 between West End Roundabout and Belford Roundabout will be closed.

Traffic will be diverted via High Street and Middle Street in Fort William.

Access to and from Lundavra Road will also be restricted with traffic diverted via High Street, Gordon Square, Fassifern Road, Hill Road, Argyll Road and Argyll Terrace before joining Lundavra Road.

All traffic management measures will be removed out with working hours, however, some road signs are likely to remain in place to alert motorists of ramps and temporary surfaces.

Access through the works site for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

