Inspirational Amelia, 8, donates £3,750 to her Inverness school to improve outdoor space

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Inspirational Amelia, 8, donates £3,750 to her Inverness school to improve outdoor space

By Ellie Milne
September 23, 2022, 5:34 pm Updated: September 23, 2022, 7:06 pm
Savannah and Amelia Jo Kelly with headteacher Mark Elvines at Drummond School. Supplied by Amelia's Young Highlander Awards.
Savannah and Amelia Jo Kelly with headteacher Mark Elvines at Drummond School. Supplied by Amelia's Young Highlander Awards.

An Inverness school has received a special birthday donation from one of its pupils.

Amelia Jo Kelly has marked her eighth birthday by gifting £3,750 to the Drummond School to improve its outdoor space.

The school has played a vital role in supporting the youngster, who is non-verbal and has complex needs with global development delay, autism and epilepsy.

The money was raised through Amelia’s Young Highlander Awards which were set up by Amelia’s mum, Kelly Macrae, to shine a light on inspirational young people in the Highlands.

She has held fundraising events each year to mark her daughter’s birthday and raise funds for important causes in the Highlands.

‘An amazing institution’

Ms Macrae said: “Amelia was born at 32 weeks, weighing just 3lb and was placed on a ventilator.

“In those very early days, I told Amelia to ‘keep on swimming’ and made a promise that I would raise money for the institutions that help her and gift it on her birthday every year. I have kept that promise and so far, we have raised over £70,000.

Amelia recently celebrated her eighth birthday.

“I’m delighted that, as Amelia turns eight, she has presented a cheque to Drummond School, an amazing institution which has played such an important role in her continued development.”

Donation will benefit all pupils

The 2022 Amelia’s Young Highlander Awards took place in August and raised a total of £7,500.

Half of the money will be donated to the NHS Play Specialists at Raigmore Hospital in the coming weeks, while Amelia and her sister, Savannah, have already handed over the donation to Drummond School.

Head teacher Mark Elvines added: “We are thrilled to receive this kind donation which we will use to purchase playground equipment such as climbing frames and sand pits.

“The outdoor space is an important part of the mix of experiences we aim to provide here at Drummond and Amelia and her school friends will benefit greatly. For Amelia to hand over the cheque personally makes it even more special.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
The fuel bill for decommissioning the wave device is unknown.
Orkney council to foot the bill for scrapping Pelamis wave energy device after it…
0
The start of the Loch Ness Marathon
Can I dress up as Nessie? Will there be soup? Everything You Need To…
0
John Winton McNab from Perth died following a single-car crash near Invermoriston. Picture supplied by Police Scotland.
Death of missing pensioner in Highland crash referred for investigation
Orkney Research and Innovation Campus.
Orkney Research and Innovation Campus nets £2.8m funding
0
Made public for the first time - Royal Family played football on the beach at Vatersay with locals. From left: Pauline Birrell, Laura Birrell, Prince Charles, John Lafferty, Alex Campbell and Princess Margaret.
Oban family reveal they played football with Prince Charles and ate jam sandwiches with…
0
The Caledonian MacBrayne ferry 'Hebrides' arrives in Uig on Skye from Tarbert on Harris. Picture by Sandy MacCook/DC Thomson
Uig Harbour improvement plans released with months of 'unwelcome' disruption expected next year
0
Will you go inside the belly of the beast at Northern Stories Festival?
Northern Stories Festival line-up revealed complete with 50ft whale and tattoo tales
0
The World Porridge Making Championship will return to the Highlands next month. Picture: DC Thomson.
Former Bake off contestant joins competitors from across globe for World Porridge Making Championships
0

More from Press and Journal

Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks