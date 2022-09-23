Inspirational Amelia, 8, donates £3,750 to her Inverness school to improve outdoor space

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness school has received a special birthday donation from one of its pupils.

Amelia Jo Kelly has marked her eighth birthday by gifting £3,750 to the Drummond School to improve its outdoor space.

The school has played a vital role in supporting the youngster, who is non-verbal and has complex needs with global development delay, autism and epilepsy.

The money was raised through Amelia’s Young Highlander Awards which were set up by Amelia’s mum, Kelly Macrae, to shine a light on inspirational young people in the Highlands.

She has held fundraising events each year to mark her daughter’s birthday and raise funds for important causes in the Highlands.

‘An amazing institution’

Ms Macrae said: “Amelia was born at 32 weeks, weighing just 3lb and was placed on a ventilator.

“In those very early days, I told Amelia to ‘keep on swimming’ and made a promise that I would raise money for the institutions that help her and gift it on her birthday every year. I have kept that promise and so far, we have raised over £70,000.

“I’m delighted that, as Amelia turns eight, she has presented a cheque to Drummond School, an amazing institution which has played such an important role in her continued development.”

Donation will benefit all pupils

The 2022 Amelia’s Young Highlander Awards took place in August and raised a total of £7,500.

Half of the money will be donated to the NHS Play Specialists at Raigmore Hospital in the coming weeks, while Amelia and her sister, Savannah, have already handed over the donation to Drummond School.

Head teacher Mark Elvines added: “We are thrilled to receive this kind donation which we will use to purchase playground equipment such as climbing frames and sand pits.

“The outdoor space is an important part of the mix of experiences we aim to provide here at Drummond and Amelia and her school friends will benefit greatly. For Amelia to hand over the cheque personally makes it even more special.”