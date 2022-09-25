Ferries cancelled and bridges closed to high vehicles as high winds batter the north

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

CalMac and NorthLink Ferries have both cancelled sailings due to strong winds.

Kessock and Dornoch bridges have also received restrictions due to the weather.

High winds have been causing disruption to transport routes across the north of Scotland as freezing winds blow through.

What NorthLink sailings have been cancelled?

NorthLink operates ferries between the Scottish mainland and Orkney and Shetland.

They say the disruption will last from Sunday, September 25 to Tuesday, September 27.

The Monday 6.30am sailing from Stromness to Scrabster and the 08:45 sailing from Scrabster to Stromness are now cancelled.

All other sailings are currently under review with a “high probability” of cancellation. More updates will follow on Monday morning.

What CalMac sailings have been cancelled?

CalMac has also cancelled sailings on Sunday. These are:

The 4pm from Berneray and 5.05pm from Leverburgh.

The 4.30pm from Lochmaddy and the 6.35pm from Uig.

The 5.30pm from Barra and 6.15pm from Eriskay.

The 3pm from Tarbert and the 5.30pm from Uig have both been cancelled.

CalMac warn due to forecast winds gusting up to 36mph on Monday, sailings on the Uig to Tarbert route are liable to disruption or cancellation at “short notice”.

A decision ‘not taken lightly’

On their website, CalMac said: “Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve.

“However, the safety of our customers and crew must come first. In this instance, the master of the vessel has judged it is necessary in response to the assessment of adverse weather conditions.”

What about bridges?

Traffic Scotland has stated Kessock and Dornoch bridges have now been closed to high sided vehicles.

Many other bridges around Scotland, including the Skye Bridge, have been warning drivers about the high winds.