Home News Highlands & Islands

Ferry services disrupted by high winds

By Michelle Henderson
October 10, 2022, 8:43 am Updated: October 10, 2022, 9:59 am
Ferry services are facing cancellation and disruption today due to adverse weather. Image: Allan Milligan
Ferry services are facing cancellation and disruption today due to adverse weather. Image: Allan Milligan

Transport services in the north are facing disruption as high winds batter the region.

Commuters are being warned to expect disruption to ferry crossings this morning as wind speeds pick-up.

It comes as rail services across Highland and Grampian grind to a halt as ScotRail workers strike over pay.

40mph wind speeds in Orkney lead to ferry cancellations

NorthLink Ferries have cancelled all sailings from the mainland to Orkney this morning – crossing the Pentland Firth – due to the forecast.

M.V Hamnavoe is currently berthed in Stromness as strong winds hamper conditions in Orkney.

NorthLink Ferries are carrying out reviews on their services to and from Orkney today due to adverse weather. Image: Weber Shandwick.

Bosses are scheduled to undertake a review later this morning to discuss possible alterations or cancellations to both afternoon and evening sailings.

Discussions are also under way regarding sailings to and from Kirkwall and Lerwick onboard MV Hrossey.

The review comes as forecasters predict wind speeds in Orkney and Thurso will reach highs of 46mph this afternoon.

Pentland Ferries have also been forced to cancel services between the mainland and Orkney due to the weather conditions.

A number of services between Gills Bay and St Margaret’s Hope were pulled from the schedule this morning.

Cancellations are to continue into the afternoon with both the 11.30am service from St Margaret’s Hope and the 1.30pm service from Gills Bay called off.

Orkney Ferries have also been forced to pull a number of crossings “due to prevailing wind and weather conditions.”

Three services calling at Stronsay, Eday, Sanday and Westray were pulled from the schedule in light of the conditions.

CalMac warning of potential disruption

On the west coast, CalMac bosses are also warning of potential disruption to services.

Adverse weather has seen the cancellation of crossings between Fionnphort and Iona and Tobermory and Kilchoan.

Meanwhile, crossings between Oban and Lismore and Oban, Coll and Tiree are also liable to disruption.

An amended timetable has been imposed on services between Mallaig and Armadale due to tidal conditions.

Flood warnings

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued a number of flood warnings and alerts for communities across Grampian and the Highlands and Islands.

A flood warning has been issued for Stonehaven as well as various communities in Orkney and the Western Isles.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Orkney, the Western Isles, Caithness and Sutherland, Shetland, Western Ross,  Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside have all been placed under alert status.

More as we get it.

