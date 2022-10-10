Shetland artist turns heads with blue dragon mural outside SIBC building in Lerwick

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A stunning dragon mural has been painted onto the side of a Lerwick building to celebrate Nordic connections.

Dirk Robertson has created the eye-catching design to match the owner Inga Walterson’s Chinese zodiac sign.

The Shetland artist who is celebrated locally and internationally for his Nordic folklore designs was asked to paint a mural on the SIBC building in Lerwick.

Mr Robertson has painted murals in Aberdeen and overseas in New Zealand but getting the opportunity to paint in Shetland was both exciting and daunting.

He explained: “To supply someone with a large public painting feels like they have complete confidence in me to give them something the public eye will judge them by.

“It’s a huge responsibility and I don’t take it lightly. I’ve painted murals on site in New Zealand and Aberdeen, but never before in Shetland.”

‘My style and love of Nordic knotwork’

The inspiration for the blue dragon came after talks with owners Ian Anderson and Inga Walterson.

“After a heap of discussions with the owners Ian and Inga about colour and imagery, I chucked together a design based on their ideas.

“They were totally open to my interpretation, and I knew I had to use this chance to bring my style and love of Nordic knotwork.

“Inga was particularly taken by the dragon imagery as that is her Chinese zodiac sign,” he said.

Mr Robertson started to work on the mural towards the end of summer and has now unveiled his work to the public.

He admitted that his satisfaction with his creation only start in the latter stages.

“The way I work means the image isn’t really much to look at for the first two thirds of the process, then it all comes together and becomes really satisfying towards the end.

“It was in the last week or so that I could look at it and feel somewhat proud.”

‘Asking if I’d paint their houses’

In the past, Mr Robertson’s art has been showcased in the Shetland Museum, inside the Peerie Shop Cafe, on local band covers, in book illustrations and on social media.

However, as this is the first time his work was outside for everyone to see, he was left “humbled” by the feedback he’s received from numerous locals.

“The reactions to my painting came in thick and fast, from people telling me that they really appreciate seeing public art to some even asking if I’d paint their houses.

“I’m honoured to be asked to put my art out into the public in Shetland and I’m humbled that people have said kind things about it,” he added.