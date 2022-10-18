‘Kindest guys you could ever meet’: Two men killed in one-car crash on A836 near Lairg named

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men found dead after a one-car crash in Sutherland have been named.

David Hamilton, 25, and Finley Hope, 24, died on the A836 Bonar Bridge to Lairg road, at Torrobole.

Police were called to the crash, which involved a white Mazda RX8, at about 3.20pm on Sunday.

However, it is believed the car had left the road some time before it was discovered.

Mr Hope’s cousin Lucas Sayers led the tributes on social media, saying he will always remember the happy times they had together.

He posted: “Gutted to be posting this, but rest in peace Finley Hope. Love and miss you cuz, won’t forget the laughs we had.”

Meanwhile, dozens of people have paid their respects to Mr Hamilton and offered their condolences to his family and friends.

One of Mr Hamilton’s friends, James Shepherd, wrote on Facebook: “Absolutely distraught to hear that you are no longer with us. Broken is an understatement.

“You will be missed so much by so many. Fly high buddy. Until we meet again.”

Louise Chloe posted: “Rest in peace boys. I just remember the old days in Brora. Gone too soon. Thinking of friends and both families.”

Kevin Macnicol wrote: “Absolutely gutted, both lads were the kindest, most genuine guys you could ever meet. Heartbroken for Finley and David’s families and their many friends. Sleep tight boys.”

Eyewitnesses urged to come forward

Police have now launched an appeal for information to piece what happened.

They are urging anyone travelling on the road from the early hours of Sunday morning to get in touch.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts are very much with the families of these two young men at this very difficult time.

“Our investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened is ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who can assist, who has not already spoken to officers, to please get in touch.

“If you have dash-cam footage or anything else that could help with our inquiries then please call us on 101, quoting incident number 2086 of October 16.”