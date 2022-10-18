Highland high school raffles Pele and Maradona signed boots to buy instruments

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boots signed by two of football’s most famous names will be raffled to help a Highland high school’s music department.

Lochaber High School in Fort William is raising money to help its pipe and wind bands purchase instruments.

Footballing legends Pele and Maradona have both signed a boot each, which come with certificates of authenticity.

Pele, 81, was a member of Brazilian national teams that won three World Cups and is the country’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games.

Maradona, who died in 2020 at the age of 60, was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, scoring the famous “Hand of God” goal against England in the quarter-finals.

The ball used in that goal, which saw Maradona score by sneakily punching the ball into the net, is predicted to sell for up to £3m at auction next month.

Who is the mystery donator?

Alongside the football boots, a guitar signed by Eric Clapton and Steve Harley has also been donated.

The donation was made by a member of the Commando Association, who wants to remain anonymous.

But he thinks the donations should be used to raise funds in whichever way the school “sees fit”.

Tickets are set to £2 each to allow “every child in Lochaber to be able to buy one”.

It is hoped the raffle will help the school afford instruments as well as educational opportunities.

Lochaber’s links to the Commandos

Lochaber was used for training Allied commandos during the Second World War and a Commando Memorial was built near Spean Bridge after the conflict.

In March, the famous memorial underwent a major renovation.

Every year, on the Friday before Remembrance Sunday, the Lochaber High School Pipe Band and Wind Band invite The Commando Association to the school for a performance.

At the concert, one member of the pipe band and one member of the wind band are given certificates of achievement.

Brass instructor of the band at Lochaber High School, Mark Reynolds, said: “We were amazed and delighted to be given these boots, which we decided to raffle for band and school funds.

“Our links with the Commandos go back many years in providing the concert and leading the parade up the hill to the memorial then play the music for the hymns.”

When will the winner be announced?

The school’s band will also play at the Commando Memorial near Spean Bridge on Remembrance Sunday.

After the service, the winner of the raffle will be announced.

It is hoped the Commando Association member who donated the items will be there to choose the lucky tickets.

Margaret McMaster, the piping instructor of the band, said: “The performance really is the highlight of the school’s calendar and it’s a big thing in the area.

“We are so lucky to get this donation, a lot of the veterans are gone now, but we want this link to continue.

“We thought it was really important that the school gets the money so that it goes to benefit all the children.”

Tickets are on sale now at Lochaber High School, and at local businesses the Granite House, and Gallery in the Fort.