Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris

A teenager dedicated his prestigious win at the Mod last night to his grandmother who was celebrating her 80th birthday in Tarbert.

Finlay Morrison scooped the An Comunn Gaidhealach silver kilt pin last night.

He said it was a huge surprise to hear his name called as winner of the boys 13 to 15-year-old fluent solo singing competition at Perth Theatre.

The third-year student of Glasgow Gaelic School beat schoolmate Donald Fletcher and Alasdair MacAoidh, from Ardnamurchan High School, to take the prize.

The boys each gave a rendition of the Gaelic song Fonn mo Leannain in front of a packed crowd.

‘I couldn’t believe my ears’

The 13-year-old took to the stage to accept the award from Allan Campbell, president of An Comunn Gaidhealach.

He dedicated his win to his grandmother Dean Morrison in Tarbert who was celebrating turning 80.

He said: “I have to say…I couldn’t believe my ears. I kind of sat for a moment as I couldn’t quite believe it but then it sank in a wee bit.

“It feels great after all that hard work. It paid off.”

He added: “Happy Birthday to Gran Dean, whose 80th birthday it is today – this is for you.”

Earlier in the day, Finlay won a gold badge in the open storytelling competition for ages 13 to 18.

He said he was delighted to be back competing at the Mod.

His 10-year-old brother Calum also took home gold in the P7 boys fluent solo singing competition at North Inch Community Campus.

Their Gaelic connection originates from his father Mark Morrison who grew up on Harris.

Mr Morrison spoke with pride following his son’s victory on Tuesday evening.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted. We know how much hard work he has put into it.”