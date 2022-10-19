Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live

By Nancy Nicolson
October 19, 2022, 6:03 pm
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.

The thunder of heavy hooves and the scent of equine polishes and powders will replace rock music and conference debates when the World Clydesdale Show opens at Aberdeen’s vast P&J Live stadium on Thursday.

Almost 400 horses and thousands of breed enthusiasts from around the globe have gathered for an event which has seen the centre’s huge underground carpark transformed into a livery yard and sawdust spread in the main arena to create a showring which will host four days of riding, displays and fierce competition.

It is the first time the event has been held outside North America, and the accents of those milling around the horses suggest hundreds of international spectators have made the pilgrimage to the home of the heavy horse breed.

The event began in the United States in 2007, but until the Clydesdale Breeders of the USA were approached by a couple of ambitious Scots five years ago, it had only ever travelled across the border to Canada.

Perthshire enthusiasts Ailsa Clark and Helen Carr had the original vision and have led a dedicated committee which was determined that Scotland should be recognised as the home of the breed.

Ailsa Clark (right)  and Helen Carr (left)

“We felt it was a missed opportunity if the world event wasn’t held here, but many people we first spoke to in the States had no idea why Scotland was relevant to the Clydesdale horse,” said Ailsa.

“We needed to put that right. Hosting the show has put us on the map and given breeders here the opportunity to showcase the best of the breed on the world stage.”

Breeders have responded enthusiastically and no fewer than 10 British Cawdor Cup winners – Clydesdales which are usually retired after winning the breed’s most prestigious trophy – have been taken out of retirement to compete in the event.

Preparations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show.

One stallion has been flown from Los Angeles, others are coming from Sweden, but the majority of the entries are from across the UK, with 60% from Scotland.
Competitions include ridden, dressage and driving classes and spectacular displays from eight-horse teams.

The world farrier championships are being held at the show, with teams from the United States and across Europe, while Scottish breed stalwarts, George Skinner and Benny Duncan will man an education area with a full range of horse-drawn implements.

For tickets visit www.pandjlive.com/events/world-clydesdale-show/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Stirling Bull Sales: Record average for Simmental breed
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
GALLERY: From the finishing touches to award joy, some of the best pictures from…
Stirling bull sales
Stirling bull sales: Demand for Charolais bulls is up on last year
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Crieff flock’s ram sees top price of £78k at Dalmally Mart
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Stirling bull sales: Who got top honours and who was named overall champion?
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Dairy farmers facing ‘wartime economy’ as sector faces rising costs
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Fears rural tenancy properties will be withdrawn from market amid emergency rent freeze
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Call to donate a lamb for St Andrew’s Day
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
New recruits needed for sustainable farming programme
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
EU’s endangered breeds initiative praised but UK not expected to be included

Most Read

1
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
2
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
3
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
4
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women
5
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis
6
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
7
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’
8
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to…
9
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized…
10
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more

More from Press and Journal

SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
No internet in Shetland due to island-wide outage
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
'Football is cruel': Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian in…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney gets committee's thumbs-up as…
SUPERCHARGED: Nick Menard, ‘Nitro’ and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Angus Peter Campbell: Keep questioning power, privilege and politics

Editor's Picks

Most Commented