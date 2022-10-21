Black Isle Gaelic Choir wins big at inaugural Royal National Mod

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A recently formed Highland choir is celebrating victory at its first Royal National Mod.

Black Isle Gaelic Choir was established shortly after the second Covid lockdown.

On Friday, the group travelled to Perth to compete in their first choir competition at the Royal National Mod.

Following a stellar performance in the area choirs competition in front of a packed audience at the Gannochy Auditorium at Perth Concert Hall, the group claimed their first victory.

The choir was awarded the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy.

Founder and conductor Kirsteen Menzies said she was “overwhelmed” by the result.

She said: “I’m delighted and very, very proud of the choir. They have worked so, so hard to get to this point today. Like all other choirs, with the pandemic, we had different numbers at rehearsals every week, it is been very challenging so we are very grateful.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bits.”

As well as the trophy, the group also won the John McNicol Memorial Trophy for earning the highest marks in Gaelic.

The proud conductor added: “I was very, very happy with the performance. The choir poured their heart and soul into both songs.”