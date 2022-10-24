Western Isles Hospital telephone line restored after ‘major’ fault kept it out of use for most of the day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Western Isles Hospital telephone line restored after ‘major’ fault kept it out of use for most of the day

By Chloe Irvine and Chris Cromar
October 24, 2022, 11:19 am Updated: October 24, 2022, 9:56 pm
The hospital is the biggest in the Western Isles.
The hospital is the biggest in the Western Isles.

Western Isles Hospital’s telephone line is back up and running after a “major” fault meant people were unable to call the Stornoway health facility for most of the day.

The lines were down for more than nine hours, causing major disruption to the health board.

It had put in place alternative ways to contact the hospital – and to help those in an emergency.

A post on NHS Western Isles’ Facebook page said: “The Western Isles Hospital phoneline has now been restored. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The fault impacted calls made to the hospital’s main phone number – 01851 704704.

Those who had an urgent or important call were advised to alternatively contact 01851 706672.

Western Isles Hospital has been praised by inspectors.
Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway.

It comes just days after Shetland’s communications were completely cut off due to a damaged subsea cable.

Phones and internet on the islands were rendered useless on Thursday after the cable connecting it to the mainland was damaged, believed to be by a fishing vessel.

Western Isles General Hospital is one of three hospitals run by NHS Western Isles and is the largest in the Outer Hebrides.

