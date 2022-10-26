An access road, a five-day countdown and a Brexit businessman: Could sale of Rum’s Kinloch Castle split village in two?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A community group on the isle of Rum is urgently seeking to halt the sale of the island’s famous Kinloch Castle to a multi-millionaire businessman.

The Isle of Rum Community Trust (IRCT) owns Kinloch village, with the exception of the castle.

It has been the main landowner in the village since 2010. And now IRCT fears that this sale could be to the detriment of the community.

Concerns have been raised that proposals to move the castle access road could effectively split the village in two.

Meanwhile another group, Kinloch Castle Friends Association, is supporting the sale.

In its heyday Kinloch Castle was an opulent Victorian pleasure palace. It sits in the middle of the village and is currently owned by NatureScot.

The search for a benevolent benefactor to save the former stately home from wrack and ruin was launched last year.

Who wants to buy it?

Up stepped English financier Jeremy Hosking, who has also recently purchased 14-bedroom Arisaig House for a whopping £2.8million.

He intends to put Kinloch Castle into a charitable trust where it will be maintained and upgraded into future tourist accommodation.

Monday is the deadline for the deal to go through. However this date is subject to negotiations, which are still ongoing.

His plan is being supported by KCFA. The charity previously made a bid to take the castle into community ownership.

They wanted to manage the restoration and reopen it as a hostel. The idea was rejected over fears of a lack of funds.

The IRCT says there are unanswered questions about what the sale will mean for the island.

Why don’t they want the sale?

Alison Morris, chairwoman of IRCT, said: “The community on Rum are very keen to support a positive future for the castle and to see further investment coming to the island.

“However, we currently stand opposed to this particular sale, until we have detailed and legally binding agreements in place to protect the community.

“At present the prospective buyer desires that the principal access route through the village is diverted, for privacy reasons, to the rear of the castle – a long detour that would effectively split the village in two. He also wants to own Rum’s off grid power supply, currently owned by NatureScot.”

A spokeswoman for NatureScot said the deal will not include the sale of the hydro scheme infrastructure, which they would continue to manage, “for now.”

Patrick Barrow, a representative for Mr Hosking, said: “No decision has been made about the access road and discussions continue to establish common ground.”

‘The castle is suffering from being left empty’

A spokeswoman for KCFA said: “While the island does have an excellent new bunkhouse it is neither large enough nor suitable for the ageing demographic of the majority of the UK population, or for large student groups.

“Visitor numbers to the island have halved since the castle was closed. SNH, now NatureScot, have been looking to find a new owner/use for the castle for many years and in 2013 ceased to use it as a hostel. It has had no residents since 2015 and is suffering from being left empty.”

IRCT is calling on Lorna Slater, NatureScot Minister, to pause the sale. They wish to meet to agree a way forward to the benefit of all parties.

Mrs Morris said: “We feel that NS and its board have completely ignored the spirit and the letter of the current Land Reform agenda in Scotland to rid itself of the burden of the castle in any way possible.

“We have repeatedly asked for greater and more active engagement from NS and have been refused.”

Meanwhile NatureScot is insisting that Mr Hosking’s offer to buy the castle offers significant benefits to the community.

NatureScot: Sale will be a boost

These include employment opportunities, a boost for the island’s population, shop and other local businesses.

The spokeswoman added that they have engaged with the IRCT frequently throughout the process.

In a statement KCFA said: “The castle has always separated the village in two, and it is currently surrounded by security fencing and looking dilapidated and sad.”

Mr Hosking has invited the Friends to continue with their restoration work.

The group stated: “Our view is that the views being expressed by IRCT are not representative of the wider community.”

‘Something needs to be done quickly’

KCFA visited the castle at the weekend.

A spokeswoman said the dry rot was improving, but added that the building and contents are deteriorating from lack of use.

She said: “Something needs to be done quickly. It would be appalling if this opportunity should be lost.”

To consider supporting the sale, IRCT is asking for detailed information on key aspects of the deal.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said Ministers would be fully briefed well in advance of any agreement being concluded.

