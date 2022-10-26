An access road, a five-day countdown and a Brexit businessman: Could sale of Rum’s Kinloch Castle split village in two?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
An access road, a five-day countdown and a Brexit businessman: Could sale of Rum’s Kinloch Castle split village in two?

By Rita Campbell
October 26, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 26, 2022, 5:03 pm
Kinloch Castle on the Isle of Rum.
The sale of Kinloch Castle is at the centre of a row on the isle of Rum which could split the village in two.

A community group on the isle of Rum is urgently seeking to halt the sale of the island’s famous Kinloch Castle to a multi-millionaire businessman.

The Isle of Rum Community Trust (IRCT) owns Kinloch village, with the exception of the castle.

It has been the main landowner in the village since 2010. And now IRCT fears that this sale could be to the detriment of the community.

The access road to Kinloch Castle. Picture from IRCT

Concerns have been raised that proposals to move the castle access road could effectively split the village in two.

Meanwhile another group, Kinloch Castle Friends Association, is supporting the sale.

In its heyday Kinloch Castle was an opulent Victorian pleasure palace. It sits in the middle of the village and is currently owned by NatureScot.

The search for a benevolent benefactor to save the former stately home from wrack and ruin was launched last year.

Who wants to buy it?

Up stepped English financier Jeremy Hosking, who has also recently purchased 14-bedroom Arisaig House for a whopping £2.8million.

He intends to put Kinloch Castle into a charitable trust where it will be maintained and upgraded into future tourist accommodation.

Monday is the deadline for the deal to go through. However this date is subject to negotiations, which are still ongoing.

City financier Jeremy Hosking during a photo call to launch a European Union referendum campaign in 2016.

His plan is being supported by KCFA. The charity previously made a bid to take the castle into community ownership.

They wanted to manage the restoration and reopen it as a hostel. The idea was rejected over fears of a lack of funds.

The IRCT says there are unanswered questions about what the sale will mean for the island.

Why don’t they want the sale?

Alison Morris, chairwoman of IRCT, said: “The community on Rum are very keen to support a positive future for the castle and to see further investment coming to the island.

“However, we currently stand opposed to this particular sale, until we have detailed and legally binding agreements in place to protect the community.

“At present the prospective buyer desires that the principal access route through the village is diverted, for privacy reasons, to the rear of the castle – a long detour that would effectively split the village in two. He also wants to own Rum’s off grid power supply, currently owned by NatureScot.”

The access to Kinloch Castle. Supplied by IRCT

A spokeswoman for NatureScot said the deal will not include the sale of the hydro scheme infrastructure, which they would continue to manage, “for now.”

Patrick Barrow, a representative for Mr Hosking, said: “No decision has been made about the access road and discussions continue to establish common ground.”

‘The castle is suffering from being left empty’

A spokeswoman for KCFA said: “While the island does have an excellent new bunkhouse it is neither large enough nor suitable for the ageing demographic of the majority of the UK population, or for large student groups.

“Visitor numbers to the island have halved since the castle was closed. SNH, now NatureScot, have been looking to find a new owner/use for the castle for many years and in 2013 ceased to use it as a hostel. It has had no residents since 2015 and is suffering from being left empty.”

IRCT is calling on Lorna Slater, NatureScot Minister, to pause the sale. They wish to meet to agree a way forward to the benefit of all parties.

NatureScot Minister Lorna Slater is being asked to step in.

Mrs Morris said: “We feel that NS and its board have completely ignored the spirit and the letter of the current Land Reform agenda in Scotland to rid itself of the burden of the castle in any way possible.

“We have repeatedly asked for greater and more active engagement from NS and have been refused.”

Meanwhile NatureScot is insisting that Mr Hosking’s offer to buy the castle offers significant benefits to the community.

NatureScot: Sale will be a boost

These include employment opportunities, a boost for the island’s population, shop and other local businesses.

The spokeswoman added that they have engaged with the IRCT frequently throughout the process.

In a statement KCFA said: “The castle has always separated the village in two, and it is currently surrounded by security fencing and looking dilapidated and sad.”

Kinloch Castle in a better condition than it is now. Picture supplied by KCFA

Mr Hosking has invited the Friends to continue with their restoration work.

The group stated: “Our view is that the views being expressed by IRCT are not representative of the wider community.”

‘Something needs to be done quickly’

KCFA visited the castle at the weekend.

A spokeswoman said the dry rot was improving, but added that the building and contents are deteriorating from lack of use.

She said: “Something needs to be done quickly. It would be appalling if this opportunity should be lost.”

To consider supporting the sale, IRCT is asking for detailed information on key aspects of the deal.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said Ministers would be fully briefed well in advance of any agreement being concluded.

