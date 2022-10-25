Several west coast ferry services called off due to adverse weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Several west coast ferry services called off due to adverse weather

By Michelle Henderson
October 25, 2022, 8:40 pm Updated: October 26, 2022, 8:44 am
Forecasters are warning wind speeds will reach highs of 59mph forcing CalMac bosses to pull services between Lochmaddy and Uig on Wednesday.

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Here comes the sun: Orkney's St Magnus Cathedral to welcome art exhibition as part…
'It ends today or it ends in jail': Sheriff's warning to seagull shooter
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident's debit card
Traffic diverted away from Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain
Five wonderful moments from the Royal National Mod in Perth
Maggie's Highland teams up with celebrity chef Tony Singh to raise much-needed funds
Unite dangles strike action as Highlands and Islands Airport pay offer turned down
Funding boost for Gaelic learning in the Highlands and Islands
Orkney college sub-committee fills empty business and community rep seats with former council convener…
How Fort William's Rain Bakery went from a new start to award nominees in…

Most Read

1
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…
2
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
3
Striking Stonehaven family home on the market for £495,000
4
Mystery £25,000 donation helps historic north-east golf club find financial stability
5
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
6
‘We feel like we’re trying to find our way in the dark’: Aberdeenshire family…
7
Elgin psychics who host monthly tea leaf reading parties ‘delighted’ at popularity of event
8
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
9
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
10
Woman racially abused and assaulted youth in takeaway after being called a ‘drunk old…

More from Press and Journal

Pensioners who want to be 'helping younger generation' turning to foodbanks to get by
Motorists delaying crucial car repairs
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
Iain Maciver: Political weeks like this only come around every few weeks
Athletics: Aberdeen runners stun central belt foes to win national cross-country title
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of 'leaders' Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
Ben Barron signs new Forres Mechanics deal as Can-Cans start fundraising to replace floodlights
Dave Morris: Lorna Slater must act now on behalf of Isle of Rum community
Forget about cutting parking bays in Keith, council warned
'To see the progress of football in the area is very satisfying': SFA recognise…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented