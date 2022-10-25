Five wonderful moments from the Royal National Mod in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gaels from across the Highlands and Islands stole the show at the Royal National Mod in Perth as they scooped some of this year’s biggest awards.

The Fair City hosted the annual nine-day Gaelic festival this month for the first time in 18 years.

Around 7,000 people are estimated to have visited the city during the event, generating around £1 million for the local economy.

The 2022 event saw a return to its traditional format following two years of disruption during the Covid pandemic.

Organisers adopted a hybrid approach in both 2020 and 2021 to compensate for the various Covid restrictions still in place.

On Saturday, choral singers brought down the curtain on this year’s event as organisers hailed it a success.

We take a look back at the top five winners of the 2022 Mod in Perth.

Double Gold for South Uist singer

Ruairidh Gray from Daliburgh, South Uist, made history in Perth by becoming a double Gold Medal winner.

The 20-year-old singer, who is in third-year at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, took to the stage at Perth Concert Hall to receive the prestigious Traditional Gold Medal following an evening of tough competition.

His triumph came just 24 hours after he won the An Comunn Gaidhealach Gold Medal.

Speaking just moments after coming off stage, he said he really wasn’t expecting his second victory.

Meanwhile, fellow competitor Alice Macmillan from Point on Lewis took home the Traditional Gold Medal in the ladies’ competition.

Oban Gaelic Choir win top choral award

Oban Gaelic Choir left Perth triumphant after winning the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield; the top prize for choral singing.

It’s the third time the west coast group have won the award, having previously claimed the title in 2015 in their hometown and again in 2019 in Glasgow.

Conductor Sileas Sinclair held the trophy aloft with pride as she accepted the award at Perth Concert Hall on Friday.

Their victory came just one day after the choir won the Mod’s inaugural accompanied choir competition.

Speaking moments after their victory, their proud conductor said: “The choir has worked so hard to get back to being able to do the kind of songs we were singing before Covid.

“It was hard when we came back and I think all the choirs have found it hard when they came back in person having not really sung properly for two years. It is very special. I’m so, so unbelievably proud of everyone.”

Black Isle Gaelic choir clinche first victory at the Mod

Black Isle Gaelic Choir sung their way to victory as they competed at the Royal National Mod for the first time.

The choir, which was only established shortly after the second lockdown, travelled to Perth to compete in their first choir competition.

Following an afternoon of nail-biting competition, the choir clinched their first win, securing the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy and the John McNicol Memorial Trophy for earning the highest marks in Gaelic.

Founder and conductor Kirsteen Menzies said: “I’m delighted and very, very proud of the choir. They have worked so, so hard to get to this point today.”

Lewis singer off to a winning streak following return to the Royal National Mod

Jonathan Fairgrieve left his mark on the 2022 Mod after winning the Silver Pendant.

The 23-year-old took to the stage in Perth following a six-year break from competing at the annual Gaelic festival.

He performed his last solo at just 17 years-of-age before taking a break to get more experience under his belt.

The soloist relished in his first solo appearance in the festival’s adult competitions before securing first place.

Alongside the silver pendant, Mr Fairgrieve scooped a host of awards including the Alasdair MacInnes Memorial Trophy and the Cameron MacKichan Prize.

He also earned the Morag Robb Memorial Salver for achieving the highest marks in Gaelic and the John A MacRae Quaich for having the highest marks in music.

The 23-year-old said: “It just doesn’t feel real to be honest.

In the ladies competition, Rena Gertz from Prestonpans took first place securing her own Silver Pendant.

West coast choir returns home with a host of accolades

Atomic Piseag Ladies Gaelic Choir left the Mod as champions after winning a host of accolades in the event’s choir competitions.

The choir, which is situated in the Argyll area, was elated after securing first place.

The group won the Esme Smythe Trophy, Alex MacArthur Memorial prize, – donated by Glasgow Islay Gaelic Choir and The Sanobeg Investments Ltd Prize.

The ladies also won the Donald U Johnston Memorial Quaich for earning the highest marks in Gaelic, and the Angus Johnston Memorial Quaich for achieving the highest marks in music.