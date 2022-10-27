Highlanders sign up for Poppyscotland Come Dancing in memory of loved ones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highlanders sign up for Poppyscotland Come Dancing in memory of loved ones

By Michelle Henderson
October 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 27, 2022, 9:06 am
Kim Brown from Nairn signed up to take part in Poppyscotland Come Dancing in memory of her brother-in-law Peter who died while serving in Northern Ireland. Image: Poppyscotland.
Kim Brown from Nairn signed up to take part in Poppyscotland Come Dancing in memory of her brother-in-law Peter who died while serving in Northern Ireland. Image: Poppyscotland.

Highlanders are dusting off their dancing shoes to pay tribute to loved ones.

Poppyscotland is celebrating the return of its Come Dancing fundraising event in Inverness.

Novice dancers will be matched with experienced dancers through Inverness dance school Toe2Toe before taking the dancefloor in March to compete for the coveted glitterball trophy.

The two-day event will take place at the Kingsmill Hotel on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18. It will help to raise thousands of pounds in support of veterans in need.

The launch comes as scores of volunteers host collections across Inverness to mark Remembrance Day, in support of the charity’s annual Scottish poppy appeal.

Gordon Michie, Poppy Scotland’s head of fundraising and learning, said events such as Come Dancing are vital in helping maintain support for struggling veterans.

He said: “While this day and the whole appeal period accounts for around half of our income, fundraising from other events throughout the year is equally important.

Alison Winter signed up in memory of her father, who died when she was just 9-years-old. Image: Poppyscotland

“Our armed forces do remarkable things to ensure we can enjoy our way of life.

“Wearing a poppy shows serving personnel, veterans and their families that you care, and their service and sacrifices will never be forgotten.”

Putting their best foot forward for charity

Alison Winter, from Inverness, is among those taking part next year.

She signed up in memory of her father who died when she was just nine years old.

“He was in the Royal Marines from the age of 16, and was only 47 when he died,” she said.

“When I was very young, I used to go to dancing school, but I gave it up when I lost my dad. I lost all my self-confidence.

“I decided to take part in the event for a couple of reasons. One was for my own self-confidence and the second reason was in memory of my dad. Poppy Scotland is a cause that is really close to me and my family and they do a huge amount for veterans.”

Speaking about her first ballroom dancing experience, Mrs Brown admits it was a little daunting. Image: Poppyscotland.

Fellow rookie dancer, Kim Brown, from Nairn, was inspired to sign up by her father, in memory of her brother-in-law Paul who was killed while serving in Northern Ireland.

She said: “My dad was in the Royal Navy. He was part of combined ops in the Falklands so he saw active service there and he still carries that with him to this day.

“My brother-in-law, Paul, was in the Scots Guards and he was unfortunately killed serving in Northern Ireland. I also have three brothers-in-law that have all served in the forces too.”

Speaking about her first ballroom dancing experience, she admits it was a little daunting.

“I’m not going to lie, I was a bit nervous that it wasn’t going to go in, but it seems to be clicking now,” she added.

“Toe2Toe are absolutely brilliant. Tris is a great instructor, really patient and really encouraging.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The A9 between Aviemore and Carrbridge. Image: Google Maps.
Woman taken to hospital following crash on A9 at Carrbridge
Police are appealing for information after the youngster was seen in Nairn early today
Young girl spotted wandering through Nairn at 6am sparks cause for concern
Pink-footed geese populations are among the species that conservationists will keep an eye of for signs of bird flu. Image: Scottish Wildlife Trust
Bird flu: National network set up to monitor migrating geese
The MV Isle of Lewis has a possible stabiliser issue.
Ullapool to Stornoway sailing under threat after investigation launched into ship's stabilisers
Flooding is likely in parts of the Western Isles. Image: Murdo Mclean.
Sepa issues 12 flood warnings for the Western Isles and one for Stonehaven
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
To go with story by Garrett Stell. High Life Highland libraries created a list of local Halloween stories. Picture shows; Inverness Library. Inverness. Supplied by Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Halloween on a budget? Look no further than your local library
Kinloch Castle on the Isle of Rum.
An access road, a five-day countdown and a Brexit businessman: Could sale of Rum's…
Scottish Hydro says its access tracks are essential for power line maintenance and improve local access to Loch Bunachton.
Something in the water? Farr residents battle Scottish Hydro over alleged contamination from deer…

Most Read

1
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o’ Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
2
Post Thumbnail
Stonehaven restaurant boss accused of threatening man with hammer
3
Look out, restaurant staff - James Corden and his wife Julia Carey may be headed your way. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen waiters reveal their own customers from hell after James Corden shows how it’s…
4
Tui passengers were forced to wait for 10 hours at the airport. Photo by Shutterstock (10635183f).
Tenerife holidaymakers stranded as Tui flight to Aberdeen is cancelled – again
5
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
6
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeen Airport taxis slammed after traveller forced to wait 30 minutes for cab
7
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Terry Brannon. CR0037775 30/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
‘Very damaged’ army veteran trashed hotel bar and crashed car while fleeing police
8
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 21.10.2022 URN: CR0039065 A new planning application for a bus gate from Raigmore Hospital through the Raigmore estate has been lodged by NHS Highland/Highland Council. The previous one was called "torturous" and "bonkers" by councillors before it was rejected at a planning meeting in 2021. Some campaigners raised concerns about loss of trees and the route going too close to homes and hospital buildings. The new route seems to have addressed some of these problems. Raigmore Community Council is supporting the plans and its chairman Munro Ross is pictured. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
A year on from being labelled ‘bonkers’, will the new Raigmore bus gate route…
9
L-R Nick Beeson & Sam Pettipher. Image: EBar
Aberdeen firm EBar smashes £1 million in sales and raises £844,000 from funders
10
A police dog assisted in the incident.
Man threatened to kill police dog, then officers and their families

More from Press and Journal

Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
'No indication' of pollutants being released after fishing vessel ran aground near Fraserburgh
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Stephen Gow, general manager of Aberdeen?s The Chester Hotel and Master Innholder, has been granted the Freedom of The City of London Picture shows; Chester Hotel general manager Stephen Gow. London. Supplied by Tricker PR Date; 21/10/2022
Aberdeen hotelier granted freedom of London
The property was cordoned off, including the pavement outside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Man seen acting 'suspiciously' at time of deliberate fire in Elgin
Alexei from Stranger Things is coming to Aberdeen Comic Con.
Go upside down with Stranger Things star at Aberdeen Comic Con
Pastor Douglas Clough is pastor of Moray Coast Baptist Church. Images: Facebook/ Google Maps.
Pastor tells Moray church 'primary function' of women is washing up, cooking and cleaning
Charlie Nicholas and Paul Mason celebrate after beating Rangers in the 1989 League Cup Final.
Aberdeen would have won the league title in 1991 if I hadn't left, says…
Caley Thistle defender Matthew Strachan. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Cool-headed young defender Matthew Strachan, 18, shows early promise with Caley Thistle
Stephen Gallacher.
Stephen Gallacher: I won't beat myself up if I fail to keep my DP…
Trees which were damaged by Storm Arwen on Scolty Hill, left, have been repurposed in a habitat restoration project, right. Images: Forestry and Land Scotland/ Dee Catchment Partnership.
Storm Arwen-damaged Scolty Hill trees find new life in river restoration project
James IV - Queen Of The Fight sets out to thrill audiences at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic
REVIEW: James IV - Queen Of The Fight is crowning glory at His Majesty's…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented