Highlanders sign up for Poppyscotland Come Dancing in memory of loved ones

Highlanders are dusting off their dancing shoes to pay tribute to loved ones.

Poppyscotland is celebrating the return of its Come Dancing fundraising event in Inverness.

Novice dancers will be matched with experienced dancers through Inverness dance school Toe2Toe before taking the dancefloor in March to compete for the coveted glitterball trophy.

The two-day event will take place at the Kingsmill Hotel on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18. It will help to raise thousands of pounds in support of veterans in need.

The launch comes as scores of volunteers host collections across Inverness to mark Remembrance Day, in support of the charity’s annual Scottish poppy appeal.

Gordon Michie, Poppy Scotland’s head of fundraising and learning, said events such as Come Dancing are vital in helping maintain support for struggling veterans.

He said: “While this day and the whole appeal period accounts for around half of our income, fundraising from other events throughout the year is equally important.

“Our armed forces do remarkable things to ensure we can enjoy our way of life.

“Wearing a poppy shows serving personnel, veterans and their families that you care, and their service and sacrifices will never be forgotten.”

Putting their best foot forward for charity

Alison Winter, from Inverness, is among those taking part next year.

She signed up in memory of her father who died when she was just nine years old.

“He was in the Royal Marines from the age of 16, and was only 47 when he died,” she said.

“When I was very young, I used to go to dancing school, but I gave it up when I lost my dad. I lost all my self-confidence.

“I decided to take part in the event for a couple of reasons. One was for my own self-confidence and the second reason was in memory of my dad. Poppy Scotland is a cause that is really close to me and my family and they do a huge amount for veterans.”

Fellow rookie dancer, Kim Brown, from Nairn, was inspired to sign up by her father, in memory of her brother-in-law Paul who was killed while serving in Northern Ireland.

She said: “My dad was in the Royal Navy. He was part of combined ops in the Falklands so he saw active service there and he still carries that with him to this day.

“My brother-in-law, Paul, was in the Scots Guards and he was unfortunately killed serving in Northern Ireland. I also have three brothers-in-law that have all served in the forces too.”

Speaking about her first ballroom dancing experience, she admits it was a little daunting.

“I’m not going to lie, I was a bit nervous that it wasn’t going to go in, but it seems to be clicking now,” she added.

“Toe2Toe are absolutely brilliant. Tris is a great instructor, really patient and really encouraging.”