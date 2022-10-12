Highlands and Islands landmarks to light up red for return of the poppy appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Landmarks across the Highlands and Islands will Light Up Red next month for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Poppyscotland is encouraging schools and statues, castles and council buildings to take part in the run up to Remembrance Sunday on November 13.

To take park in Light Up Red, they simply need to add a red gel filter to any external lighting to help show support for the Armed Forces community.

Iconic landmarks including Ness Bridge, Eilean Donan Castle, Stornoway Town Hall, and St Magnus Cathedral have already confirmed they will be doing so.

Austin Hardie, director of Poppyscotland, said: “It’s always wonderful to see so many landmarks across the Highlands and Islands lighting up red for the Poppy Appeal.

“This is a fitting and poignant tribute to our Armed Forces community, and we know it means a lot to them to see this visual support for their contribution, past and present.”

Rising bills hit Light Up Red

Mr Hardie recognised that rising energy bills would prevent some landmarks from taking part in Light Up Red.

“Of course, with current concerns over energy costs, we understand that not every building will be lighting up this year,” he said.

“But if they already have external lighting, then we’d encourage them to consider adding red filters in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday.”

The Scottish Poppy Appeal is the country’s biggest fundraising campaign. Each year, it raises more than £2million for the charity’s welfare work with veterans, servicemen and women and their families.

Any organisations that would like to take part in Light Up Red can find more information here.