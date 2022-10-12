Highlands and Islands landmarks to light up red for return of the poppy appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highlands and Islands landmarks to light up red for return of the poppy appeal

By Lauren Robertson
October 12, 2022, 3:32 pm
Ness Bridge lit up red for Poppyscotland. Image: Poppyscotland.
Ness Bridge lit up red for Poppyscotland. Image: Poppyscotland.

Landmarks across the Highlands and Islands will Light Up Red next month for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Poppyscotland is encouraging schools and statues, castles and council buildings to take part in the run up to Remembrance Sunday on November 13.

To take park in Light Up Red, they simply need to add a red gel filter to any external lighting to help show support for the Armed Forces community.

Iconic landmarks including Ness Bridge, Eilean Donan Castle, Stornoway Town Hall, and St Magnus Cathedral have already confirmed they will be doing so.

Stornoway Town Hall will take part in Light Up Red. Image: Poppyscotland.

Austin Hardie, director of Poppyscotland, said: “It’s always wonderful to see so many landmarks across the Highlands and Islands lighting up red for the Poppy Appeal.

“This is a fitting and poignant tribute to our Armed Forces community, and we know it means a lot to them to see this visual support for their contribution, past and present.”

Rising bills hit Light Up Red

Mr Hardie recognised that rising energy bills would prevent some landmarks from taking part in Light Up Red.

“Of course, with current concerns over energy costs, we understand that not every building will be lighting up this year,” he said.

“But if they already have external lighting, then we’d encourage them to consider adding red filters in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday.”

St Magnus Cathedral in Orkney lit up red. Image: Poppyscotland.

The Scottish Poppy Appeal is the country’s biggest fundraising campaign. Each year, it raises more than £2million for the charity’s welfare work with veterans, servicemen and women and their families.

Any organisations that would like to take part in Light Up Red can find more information here.

