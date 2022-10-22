Choral singers bring the curtain down on the Royal National Mod in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth was awoken to the sweet sound of choral music as Gaels gathered to mark the end of the Royal National Mod.

Choirs from across Scotland congregated outside Perth Concert Hall to bid a fond farewell to the Fair City as organisers passed the baton to the events 2023 host Paisley.

Pipers, poets, singers and choirs from across the Highlands and Islands and Grampian triumphed in this year’s competitions, taking home a host of accolades.

Oban Gaelic Choir brought a momentous end to six days of tough competition on Friday as they claimed the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield.

Around 7,000 people are estimated to have visited Perth for the nine-day festival generating around £1 million for the local economy.

This year saw a return to form for the Mod following two years of disruption, with events held online and in a hybrid format in both 2020 and 2021.

James Graham, chief executive officer of An Comunn Gaidhealach, said: “What a joy it has been to have Gaels gather once again to showcase and honour our language and culture.

“It is also been fantastic to be back in Perth after such a long stint – it is fantastic venues, welcoming community and picturesque streets have made it a tremendous Mod location.

“A huge thank you to everyone who makes the Mod possible, from the hard-working volunteers to the participants and everyone who came to visit and support the event.

“We are looking forward to bringing our Gaelic festival of culture and song to Paisley in 2023, for the first time in a decade.”

Choirs join together in harmony in Perth

Massed choirs put on a stunning performance in the heart of the city centre to mark the end of the beloved festival.

The Vale of Atholl Pipe Band and Perth and District Pipe Band marched the choirs from the High Street to Perth Concert Hall for a morning of celebration.

Gaelic choirs from across the country including, Oban, London, Stirling, Lothian, Lairg, Lochaline and Glasgow gathered to perform a selection of winning songs from this year’s competition as well as a few fan favourites.

The spectacle was led by conductors from some of the Mod’s most prominent competitors.

Kirsteen Menzies, daughter of the late and beloved choir conductor Hamish Menzies and conductor of the Black Isle Gaelic Choir, took to the stage to conduct the gathering followed by Riona Whyte, conductor of Burach Gaelic Choir, and Ronald Murray of Lochs Gaelic Choir.

Raibart McCallum from Campbelltown was celebrating his 76th Mod as he took to the stage to lead the choirs in perfect harmony.

Crowds gathered on Mill Street to watch the spectacle unfold as the choirs sung their hearts out one final time.

Perth & Kinross council leader councillor Grant Laing thanked all those involved for helping to make the event a huge success.

He said: “The return of the Royal National Mod to Perth had been well worth the wait and Saturday’s finale was spectacular.

“It’s been fantastic to welcome so many competitors and visitors to Perth. There has been a fantastic atmosphere in the city throughout the competition.”

The 2023 Royal National Mod

Paisley will play host to the competition next year for the first time in a decade.

The town hosted the Royal National Mod for the first time in 2013.

Renfrewshire’s provost Lorraine Cameron graciously accepted the Mod flag as the 2022 event drew to a close.

The event will be held in Paisley from October 13 until October 21.

Mrs Cameron said she looks forward to welcoming competitors back to Paisley next year.

She said: “It’s an honour to accept the Mod flag, signalling the return of the Royal National Mod to Paisley in 2023, exactly ten years after it was last hosted in the town.

“The Mod promises to be a fantastic celebration of Gaelic culture and heritage and I’m really looking forward to welcoming competitors and visitors to our area.”

“We’ve been working hard alongside An Comunn Gaidhealach and our local organising committee to prepare for the event and further details about the programme will be announced soon.”

The ceremonial handover comes as An Comunn Gaidhealach announced the official dates of the 2024 Mod in Oban.

The festival will make its return to the seaside town on October 11 until October 19, 2024.

Oban is fondly recognised as the home of the Mod, with the event being founded there in 1981.

The town last held the event in 2015, attracting almost 10,000 competitors and spectators.

More than 13o years on, preparations are under way ahead of the Mod’s return to the west in two years time.