New life for disused Caithness slaughterhouse, workshop for Nairn firm and changes at Fort William guest house approved

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

Officials have approved extensions to Torlinnhe Guest House in Fort William to create three apartments.

Meanwhile, a disused Caithness slaughterhouse could be transformed into a holiday let.

There are also plans to breathe new life into a Salmon Bothy.

But first, we look at plans to build a workshop for a Nairn firm.

More details on each of these applications are below.

SUBMITTED: Workshop for Nairn sculptures

Black Isle Bronze is looking to build a new workshop to overcome restrictions with current premises.

The small manufacturing company specialises in the creation of beautiful bespoke sculptures for clients from both the UK and overseas.

According to its planning statement, the new proposed building at Balnakeith Business Park to help tackle the height restrictions at the current premises which limit the manufacturing capabilities of the company.

It continues: “The extension will be ancillary to the existing office and workshop building onsite as indicated on the site plan.

SUBMITTED: New life for disused Caithness slaughterhouse

A former slaughterhouse could be turned into a holiday let.

The work is proposed at the building in Berriedale.

This building was constructed in the early 19th century with rubble masonry walls.

The Welbeck Estates is seeking permission for the change for use to transform the building into short-term living accommodation.

In the papers, the applicant say they will install a bathroom, roof lights and connect the building to the existing hot water heating system provided by the nearby biomass boiler.

SUBMITTED: Plans to repair and restore salmon bothy

The Welbeck Estates also wants to breathe new life into a Salmon Bothy near Berriedale.

This estate proposes to redevelop the Salmon Bothy, which has been vacant and uninhabitable for more than 10 years, into a stand-alone holiday let accommodation.

The village is located along the popular North Coast 500 route.

It is the ambition of the Welbeck Estate to maintain the character of the area and ensure the upkeep of the historic buildings by bringing them back into use.

The applicant believes the potential three-bedroom (all with en-suite bathrooms) accommodation would be ideal for families visiting Caithness.

Meanwhile, two car parking spaces are proposed for the site.

APPROVED: Creation of three apartments in Fort William

Plans for extensions to Torlinnhe Guest House in Fort William to create three apartments and a guest dining area have approved.

The units will be used as holiday letting accommodation only.

Therefore they shouldn’t be used by any one person, family or group for more than three months in any one year.

Floor plan for changes to the guest house on Achintore Road in Fort William.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Highland Council’s portal.

