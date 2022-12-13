New life for disused Caithness slaughterhouse, workshop for Nairn firm and changes at Fort William guest house approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New life for disused Caithness slaughterhouse, workshop for Nairn firm and changes at Fort William guest house approved

By Sean McAngus
December 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 13, 2022, 7:52 am
Disused slaughterhouse earmarked for holiday let. Image: Highland Council
Disused slaughterhouse earmarked for holiday let. Image: Highland Council

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

Officials have approved extensions to Torlinnhe Guest House in Fort William to create three apartments.

Meanwhile, a disused Caithness slaughterhouse could be transformed into a holiday let.

There are also plans to breathe new life into a Salmon Bothy.

But first, we look at plans to build a workshop for a Nairn firm.

More details on each of these applications are below.

SUBMITTED: Workshop for Nairn sculptures

Existing facilities for Black Isle Bronze Ltd. Image: Google Maps

Black Isle Bronze is looking to build a new workshop to overcome restrictions with current premises.

The small manufacturing company specialises in the creation of beautiful bespoke sculptures for clients from both the UK and overseas.

According to its planning statement, the new proposed building at Balnakeith Business Park to help tackle the height restrictions at the current premises which limit the manufacturing capabilities of the company.

It continues: “The extension will be ancillary to the existing office and workshop building onsite as indicated on the site plan.

Site plan for Black Isle Bronze Limited new workshop. Image: Black Isle Bronze Ltd

SUBMITTED: New life for disused Caithness slaughterhouse

A former slaughterhouse could be turned into a holiday let. Image: The Welbeck Estates

A former slaughterhouse could be turned into a holiday let.

The work is proposed at the building in Berriedale.

This building was constructed in the early 19th century with rubble masonry walls.

Old pic of the slaughterhouse. Image: The Welbeck Estates

The Welbeck Estates is seeking permission for the change for use to transform the building into short-term living accommodation.

In the papers, the applicant say they will install a bathroom, roof lights and connect the building to the existing hot water heating system provided by the nearby biomass boiler.

SUBMITTED: Plans to repair and restore salmon bothy

Salmon Bothy which could be transformed into holiday letting accommodation. Image: The Welbeck Estates

The Welbeck Estates also wants to breathe new life into a Salmon Bothy near Berriedale.

This estate proposes to redevelop the Salmon Bothy, which has been vacant and uninhabitable for more than 10 years, into a stand-alone holiday let accommodation.

The village is located along the popular North Coast 500 route.

Inside the Salmon Bothy. Image: The Welbeck Estates

It is the ambition of the Welbeck Estate to maintain the character of the area and ensure the upkeep of the historic buildings by bringing them back into use.

The applicant believes the potential three-bedroom (all with en-suite bathrooms) accommodation would be ideal for families visiting Caithness.

Meanwhile, two car parking spaces are proposed for the site.

APPROVED: Creation of three apartments in Fort William

Torlinnhe Guest House.

Plans for extensions to Torlinnhe Guest House in Fort William to create three apartments and a guest dining area have approved.

The units will be used as holiday letting accommodation only.

Therefore they shouldn’t be used by any one person, family or group for more than three months in any one year.

Inside approved apartments.
Drawing impression of apartment.
Drawing impression of extensions.

 

Floor plan for changes to the guest house on Achintore Road in Fort William.

Ground floor plan.
First floor plan.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Highland Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

