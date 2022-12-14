‘Drift and delay’: Highland Council fostering and adoption services told to improve outcomes for children and young people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Drift and delay’: Highland Council fostering and adoption services told to improve outcomes for children and young people

By Louise Glen
December 14, 2022, 5:50 pm
Highland Council has been criticised for its fostering, adoption and adult placement services. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Highland Council has been criticised for its fostering, adoption and adult placement services. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Highland Council has been told to improve its fostering, adoption and adult placement services by the Care Inspectorate.

Three reports published this week show Highland Council has been graded as weak by inspectors who are planning follow up visits to make sure things have improved for those who use the service.

Overall, inspectors said services suffered from “drift and delay” and that service users – including children and young people – were not always aware of why they were in foster care.

Delays meant that children and young people waited longer than necessary to be fostered and adopted due to poor notes and paperwork.

It said paperwork in regard to the vulnerable people the services supported were blank in some cases, and there was a lack of detail on what the children, young people and adults wanted.

Fostering suffered ‘drift and delay’

Highland Council‘s  fostering service, adoption service and adult placement service were given short notice that it would be inspected at its Glenurquhart Road headquarters in Inverness on September 12.

Overall, the service in each area was graded as “weak” or two on the scale. The staff team was rated as “good”or three across the board.

The continuing care service was said to be ‘weak’ in three areas. Image: Shutterstock.

On evaluating quality, the Care Inspectorate use a six point scale where one is unsatisfactory and six is excellent.

Inspectors said children and young people “experienced supportive, enduring relationships with fostering families that provided them with a sense of belonging”.

However, it said children’s safety and wellbeing “may have on occasion been compromised by a failure to identify and respond to some concerns”.

A report into the inspection said: “Young people’s sense of identity was compromised by poor quality information about their history.

“This meant that young people were not supported to understand the life story and history and understand reasons for entering care which negatively impacts on their sense of identity.”

It continued: “We were also provided with a Child Plan Review Action Record. Not all sections were completed in the plans we received, including the views of the child.

“In some of these records we noted a repetition of the plan and action points from one review to another, often focusing upon the need for placement stability, life storywork and management of family time.

“This added to the drift and delays in planning experienced by children and we did not see evidence of drift and delay being addressed.”

Children’s safety was not prioritised

A report into adoption services found children and young people’s safety and wellbeing was compromised by “a failure to identify and respond to concerns”.

It said: “Children and young people’s welfare and safety was not prioritised.

“An important part of quality assurance relates to the monitoring, reporting and analysis of serious incidents. We heard of, and read about, a number of significant incidents which should have, but had not, been notified to the Care Inspectorate.”

“Almost all children who were in need of permanent alternative care, were experiencing significant delays in their arrangements for permanent care to be secured.

“The service should make significant improvements in achieving positive outcomes for children in need of permanent care.”

Inspectors added: “Young people’s sense of identity was compromised by poor quality information about their history.

“This meant that young people were not supported to understand the life story and history and understand the reasons for entering care which negatively impacts on their sense of identity.”

Young people did not have ‘clear information’

In the adult placement service, young people who were moving on from care and fostering “did not have clear information about their rights”

Inspectors found that “discussions around transition were not begun at an appropriate stage with engagement from the Throughcare Aftercare service”.

The report said: “From our case sample, we saw evidence that carers were not being approved as continuing care carers in line with legislation.

“We assessed there was an inconsistent overview of key processes, such as unannounced visits, foster carer training and incidents and accidents and this had implications on how well the service was managed.

“The service needs to improve how social work staff are supported and how practice issues are identified at an earlier stage.

“We saw examples of delays in decision making caused by information not being available for panel to consider or information being presented which was incomplete.

“This impacted negatively on outcomes for children and young people by further delaying key decisions about their care.”

Staffing levels evaluated as good

A Highland Council spokesman said: “While the inspection found staffing strengths evaluated as good, The Highland Council acknowledges that there are improvements to be made.

“Those involved in the delivery of services will continue to be supported to ensure the best possible outcomes for children and young people across the Highlands.

“Our foster carers are committed to delivering the best care for children and young people who have faced adversity in their young lives and we need to build on those strengths and to encourage more people to come forward and be part of this journey for improvement.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail…
Utopia Cafe was saved from closure thanks to an appeal on social media. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
#blessing or #curse: Is Instagram helping or hindering businesses in the Highlands?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
Jack Spowart takes inspiration for the surrounding landscapes in the stunning Highlands. Image: Jack Spowart.
Inverness illustrator lands biggest job yet after chance meeting at Banff Mountain Film Festival
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented