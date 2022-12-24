Skye’s indie-Gaelic musicians Niteworks ready to sparkle across Europe in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Skye band is taking its modern Gaelic fusion folk electronica music to Europe next year.

Niteworks have been sharing music with fans from across the world for more than 10 years, and after spending 2022 saying “yes” they are looking forward to another busy year.

Anyone who has been to a music festival in the west or north of Scotland will likely have heard Niteworks, among their many gigs they have played Belladrum, Heb Celt, Skye, Killin as well as shows in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverness.

Some of their music has been been transcribed for choral Gaelic choirs – with Oban Gaelic choir performing one of Niteworks’ pieces during the Royal National Mod in Dunoon.

Mòd 2018 Look out Niteworks tha Còisir Ghàidhlig an Òbain air ur sàilean! Posted by BBC ALBA on Friday, 19 October 2018

Piper, guitarist and keyboard player Allan MacDonald said that since the release of an EP in 2011 the band have “pretty much” been full time.

As well as Mr MacDonald, the band is made up of Innes Strachan; vocals and keyboard, bass guitarist Christopher Nicolson, and Ruairidh Graham on drums.

Mr MacDonald said: “We have had a great year in 2022. We were not sure what we should expect after the pandemic, and then in 2021 when things were on and off.

“This time last year we had no idea how this year would transpire. We had no idea if people would come back out to events – it was a complete unknown.

“So we said ‘yes’ to everything that came our way – which has been great for the band to be honest.”

‘We didn’t realist the impact our music would have’

The band released an exceptionally-well received album A’Ghrian in January 2022, and are now signed up to four new shows over the year.

The core members of the band are often joined on stage by one or all the members of Sian, which includes the incredible voices of Gaelic and English singers Ellen MacDonald, Eilidh Cormack and Ceitlin Lilidh.

Mr MacDonald continued: “When we released our first EP we did not realise what an impact our music would have.

“Over time we grew to realise that people really seem to enjoy what we do, Oban Gaelic Choir have even covered our music as well as other artists.”

“So, this year we have been playing mostly in the UK, we have done three or four shows in England, and a couple in Europe.

“Next year we have fewer gigs in England and a couple already announced in Europe with more shows to come. We will be playing at more festivals and we are looking forward to it.

“In August, we are at Lorient in France and Sian are with us, and we have other shows but I don’t think they are announced yet – so let’s just say we are playing at summer festivals across Europe.”

Final night in the Ironworks

Last night, the band played their final gig of the year at the Ironworks in Inverness.

It was a sell-out, but made all the more special as they knew it was the last time they’d take to the stage there. The popular venue due to shut its doors for the final time on February 14.

Mr MacDonald said: “Our last gig in 2022 being at the Ironworks was very bittersweet.

“On one hand it is the end of one of our most successful years, and on the other the Ironworks is closing – it is a real loss to the city.”