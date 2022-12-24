Skye’s indie-Gaelic musicians Niteworks ready to sparkle across Europe in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Skye’s indie-Gaelic musicians Niteworks ready to sparkle across Europe in 2023

By Louise Glen
December 24, 2022, 6:00 am
NIiteworks. Pictures by Tim-Craig.
Niteworks on stage in Skye. Image: Skye Music Festival.

A Skye band is taking its modern Gaelic fusion folk electronica music to Europe next year.

Niteworks have been sharing music with fans from across the world for more than 10 years, and after spending 2022 saying “yes” they are looking forward to another busy year.

Anyone who has been to a music festival in the west or north of Scotland will likely have heard Niteworks, among their many gigs they have played Belladrum, Heb Celt, Skye, Killin as well as shows in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverness.

Some of their music has been been transcribed for choral Gaelic choirs – with Oban Gaelic choir performing one of Niteworks’ pieces during the Royal National Mod in Dunoon.

Mòd 2018

Look out Niteworks tha Còisir Ghàidhlig an Òbain air ur sàilean!

Posted by BBC ALBA on Friday, 19 October 2018

Piper, guitarist and keyboard player Allan MacDonald said that since the release of an EP in 2011 the band have “pretty much” been full time.

As well as Mr MacDonald, the band is made up of Innes Strachan; vocals and keyboard, bass guitarist Christopher Nicolson, and Ruairidh Graham on drums.

Mr MacDonald said: “We have had a great year in 2022. We were not sure what we should expect after the pandemic, and then in 2021 when things were on and off.

Allan MacDonald, Innes Strachan, Christopher Nicolson and Ruairidh Graham of Niteworks. Images: Callum Woodbridge.

“This time last year we had no idea how this year would transpire. We had no idea if people would come back out to events – it was a complete unknown.

“So we said ‘yes’ to everything that came our way – which has been great for the band to be honest.”

‘We didn’t realist the impact our music would have’

The band released an exceptionally-well received album A’Ghrian in January 2022, and are now signed up to four new shows over the year.

The core members of the band are often joined on stage by one or all the members of  Sian, which includes the incredible voices of Gaelic and English singers Ellen MacDonald, Eilidh Cormack and Ceitlin Lilidh.

Mr MacDonald continued: “When we released our first EP we did not realise what an impact our music would have.

“Over time we grew to realise that people really seem to enjoy what we do, Oban Gaelic Choir have even covered our music as well as other artists.”

Sileas Sinclair, Conductor of the Oban Gaelic Choir with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield for Choral singing with her choir in Dunoon. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“So, this year we have been playing mostly in the UK, we have done three or four shows in England, and a couple in Europe.

“Next year we have fewer gigs in England and a couple already announced in Europe with more shows to come. We will be playing at more festivals and we are looking forward to it.

“In August, we are at Lorient in France and Sian are with us, and we have other shows but I don’t think they are announced yet – so let’s just say we are playing at summer festivals across Europe.”

Final night in the Ironworks

Last night, the band played their final gig of the year at the Ironworks in Inverness.

It was a sell-out, but made all the more special as they knew it was the last time they’d take to the stage there. The popular venue due to shut its doors for the final time on February 14.

Mr MacDonald said: “Our last gig in 2022 being at the Ironworks was very bittersweet.

“On one hand it is the end of one of our most successful years, and on the other the Ironworks is closing – it is a real loss to the city.”

Tags

Conversation

