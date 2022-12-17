‘Consider if your journey is essential’: Severe issues on A85 at Dalmally and A82 Tyndrum as snowfall turns to ice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Watch out – it is going to be very slippy on pavements and roads.

While the cold snap shows no signs of easing this morning – pavements and roads are going to be slippy as snow turns to ice.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice in the central Highlands.

Roads blocked

The A85 Oban to Tyndrum road is blocked at Dalmally, as cars have come off the road after heavy snowfall.

Service buses that set out to Glasgow at 1pm yesterday were turned back, arriving back into Oban around 6pm.

It is hoped that attempts to get a bus through the snow today.

Phil and Jean Glen who had set out to return to Edinburgh on the 9.20am bus, praised West Coast Motors driver for keeping everyone’s spirits high.

Mr Glen said: “It was a long and difficult day for everyone. But the driver was outstanding and helped everyone.

“He took no risks, kept us safe and brought us back to Oban.

“There was Christmas carol singing on the bus, and while people were really disappointed not to get to the city, there was nothing that could be done.”

Bear Scotland said the bad weather was hampering travel on the A85 Oban to Tyndrum, the A82 Fort William to Crianlarich.

A spokesman said: “There continues to be ongoing severe weather issues in the #A82, #A83, #A84 & #A85 areas around Killin, Crianlarich, Tyndrum, Dalmally and Rest & Be Thankful.

“Please consider if your journey is essential.”

The yellow warning moves across Scotland on Sunday.

Overnight temperatures in Braemar dropped to -14C in Braemar and -10 in Inverness – not quite as cold as at the start of the week, when -20C was recorded in Carrbridge.

Heavy snow and icy conditions have caused havoc all week, particularly in Shetland where more than 1,000 homes are still without power after the lines were damaged on Monday.

Schools have been closed, bin collections cancelled and motorists have been facing tricky driving conditions – prompting calls to “plan ahead”.

Stornoway’s Santa Run, due to take place tomorrow, has been postponed until 10.30am on Christmas Eve.

Weekend forecast

Today: Until 11am this morning there is a weather warning in place.

Earlier snowfall will freeze, leading to widespread icy conditions overnight and early Saturday and likely continued travel disruption.

What to expect: Icy stretches on many untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths making accidents and injuries more likely

Frozen snow and slush might make for very difficult conditions on some less busy roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Sunday: A yellow warning is in place between 7am and 9pm.

A period of snow will lead to some disruption to travel and other activities, before turning to rain later.

What to expect

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

Some rural communities could become cut off

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Coldest temperatures over the weekend:

Braemar -14C

Aberdeen -8C

Aviemore -14C

Inverness -10C

Elgin -10C

Fraserburgh -7C

Aboyne -11C

Stonehaven -8C

Wick -4C

Lerwick -2C

The Cairngorms is blanketed by a deep layer of snow and with poor visibility the Scottish Avalanche Information Service believes there is a considerable risk of further avalanches across the area.

Be prepared

Bear Scotland and Aberdeen City Council have deployed their teams of gritters to help combat snowfall on roads their respective road networks.

The snow makes it extremely difficult for vehicles to gain traction on roads and can be extremely hazardous on main artery roads such as the A82 Rest and Be Thankful.

With temperatures dropping again overnight, it is likely compact snow and black ice will make driving tomorrow tricky.

Our 7 additional vehicles are:

➡️ Snowploughs continuously at the Rest and Be Thankful, Glencoe, Drumochter and Glenshiel.

The Cairn O’Mount snow gates at the Bridge of Dye on the B974 heading towards Fettercairn are closed, as well as the Cock Bridge snow gates on the A939 at Corgarff, facing towards the Lecht Ski Centre.

Douglas Cairns, Traffic Scotland operator manager, stressed the importance of planning ahead and driving to road conditions.

He said: “We are urging travellers to plan ahead and check before they leave, and also to ensure their vehicles are winter ready.”

Look after neighbours

NHS Grampian has warned that snow and ice can lead to more trips, slips and falls and so A&E areas may be more crowded than usual and ask those more vulnerable to stay home.

Meanwhile, the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership is urging people to check in on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours.

Home care teams and community nurses are still making visits, but due to the difficult road conditions and disruption they may not get to people for their usual time.