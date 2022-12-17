‘Consider if your journey is essential’: Severe issues on A85 at Dalmally and A82 Tyndrum as snowfall turns to ice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Consider if your journey is essential’: Severe issues on A85 at Dalmally and A82 Tyndrum as snowfall turns to ice

By Louise Glen
December 17, 2022, 8:15 am Updated: December 17, 2022, 9:32 am
shetland power
Power lines have been damaged throughout Shetland due to the snow. Image: SSEN.

Watch out – it is going to be very slippy on pavements and roads.

While the cold snap shows no signs of easing this morning – pavements and roads are going to be slippy as snow turns to ice.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice in the central Highlands.

Roads blocked

The A85 Oban to Tyndrum road is blocked at Dalmally, as cars have come off the road after heavy snowfall.

Service buses that set out to Glasgow at 1pm yesterday were turned back, arriving back into Oban around 6pm.

It is hoped that attempts to get a bus through the snow today.

Phil and Jean Glen who had set out to return to Edinburgh on the 9.20am bus, praised West Coast Motors driver for keeping everyone’s spirits high.

Mr Glen said: “It was a long and difficult day for everyone. But the driver was outstanding and helped everyone.

“He took no risks, kept us safe and brought us back to Oban.

“There was Christmas carol singing on the bus, and while people were really disappointed not to get to the city, there was nothing that could be done.”

Bear Scotland said the bad weather was hampering travel on the A85 Oban to Tyndrum, the A82 Fort William to Crianlarich.

A spokesman said: “There continues to be ongoing severe weather issues in the #A82, #A83, #A84 & #A85 areas around Killin, Crianlarich, Tyndrum, Dalmally and Rest & Be Thankful.

“Please consider if your journey is essential.”

The yellow warning moves across Scotland on Sunday.

Overnight temperatures in Braemar dropped to -14C in Braemar and -10 in Inverness – not quite as cold as at the start of the week, when -20C was recorded in Carrbridge.

Heavy snow and icy conditions have caused havoc all week, particularly in Shetland where more than 1,000 homes are still without power after the lines were damaged on Monday. 

Schools have been closed, bin collections cancelled and motorists have been facing tricky driving conditions – prompting calls to “plan ahead”.

Stornoway’s Santa Run, due to take place tomorrow, has been postponed until 10.30am on Christmas Eve.

Weekend forecast

Today: Until 11am this morning there is a weather warning in place.

Earlier snowfall will freeze, leading to widespread icy conditions overnight and early Saturday and likely continued travel disruption.
What to expect: Icy stretches on many untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths making accidents and injuries more likely
Frozen snow and slush might make for very difficult conditions on some less busy roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Sunday: A yellow warning is in place between 7am and 9pm.

A period of snow will lead to some disruption to travel and other activities, before turning to rain later.
What to expect
Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
Some rural communities could become cut off
Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Coldest temperatures over the weekend:

  • Braemar -14C
  • Aberdeen -8C
  • Aviemore -14C
  • Inverness -10C
  • Elgin -10C
  • Fraserburgh -7C
  • Aboyne -11C
  • Stonehaven -8C
  • Wick -4C
  • Lerwick -2C

The Cairngorms is blanketed by a deep layer of snow and with poor visibility the Scottish Avalanche Information Service believes there is a considerable risk of further avalanches across the area.

Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) is now officially back for the winter season. Forecasts are given for…

Posted by Scottish Mountain Rescue on Thursday, 15 December 2022

Be prepared

Bear Scotland and Aberdeen City Council have deployed their teams of gritters to help combat snowfall on roads their respective road networks.

The snow makes it extremely difficult for vehicles to gain traction on roads and can be extremely hazardous on main artery roads such as the A82 Rest and Be Thankful.

With temperatures dropping again overnight, it is likely compact snow and black ice will make driving tomorrow tricky.

 

The Cairn O’Mount snow gates at the Bridge of Dye on the B974 heading towards Fettercairn are closed, as well as the Cock Bridge snow gates on the A939 at Corgarff, facing towards the Lecht Ski Centre.

Douglas Cairns, Traffic Scotland operator manager, stressed the importance of planning ahead and driving to road conditions.

He said: “We are urging travellers to plan ahead and check before they leave, and also to ensure their vehicles are winter ready.”

Look after neighbours

NHS Grampian has warned that snow and ice can lead to more trips, slips and falls and so A&E areas may be more crowded than usual and ask those more vulnerable to stay home.

Meanwhile, the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership is urging people to check in on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours.

Home care teams and community nurses are still making visits, but due to the difficult road conditions and disruption they may not get to people for their usual time.

What is your local council doing to keep pavements safe and gritted?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail…
Utopia Cafe was saved from closure thanks to an appeal on social media. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
#blessing or #curse: Is Instagram helping or hindering businesses in the Highlands?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
Jack Spowart takes inspiration for the surrounding landscapes in the stunning Highlands. Image: Jack Spowart.
Inverness illustrator lands biggest job yet after chance meeting at Banff Mountain Film Festival
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well

Editor's Picks

Most Commented