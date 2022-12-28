Celebrate Hogmanay in the Highlands and Moray – what’s happening and where?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celebrate Hogmanay in the Highlands and Moray – what’s happening and where?

By Rita Campbell
December 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 28, 2022, 8:59 pm
Capercaillie entertain the crowd at Inverness's Red Hot Highland Fling Hogmanay celebrations in previous years
Capercaillie entertain the crowd at Inverness's Red Hot Highland Fling Hogmanay celebrations in previous years

Where better to celebrate Hogmanay than in the Highlands – famous for our wonderful hospitality.

The biggest party this year is the Inverness Red Hot Highland Fling. This is the first time the event has been ticketed.

Although tickets are free for the Northern Meeting Park, it is sold out at the moment.

Dougie Paterson (foreground) of previous organisers Limelight Event Services putting the final touches to the stage for the Inverness Hogmanay party in the Northern Meeting Park, Inverness, in days gone by.

This event is returning for the first time in three years, and fun for all the family is promised.

Organised by Highlife Highland for the first time, there will be music, dancing, comedy, food and fireworks at midnight.

The line-up includes local ceilidh band Tweed, Scottish supergroup Manran and folk rockers Torridon.

All the action in Inverness

The event is supported by Inverness Common Good Fund.

Host and compere for the evening is comedian and broadcaster Fred MacAulay.

Provost of Inverness, Councillor Glynis Sinclair, said: “We have really pitched this event to be a family-friendly affair, with someone for everyone to enjoy. So we hope that regardless of weather, people wrap-up warm, come along to the Northern Meeting Arena and have a real Highland knees-up.”

Inverness Provost Glynis Sinclair. Image: Sandy McCook DCT

The event officially starts at 8.30pm, with gates opening an hour before and will run through until 12.30am on January 1 2023.

Fred MacAulay will host Inverness’s Hogmanay celebration.

This year’s event is a ticket-only. There will be no admissions at the gate on the night.

There is also a waiting list for tickets, so anyone who has tickets but is not going to use them is being asked to return via the online link.

For a more intimate party in the Highland capital, Hootanany is holding a Hogmanay Extravaganza. But revellers had to get in quick. Only 180 tickets were available and the event is looking like a sell-out.

Oban for a big bang

If you are looking to start New Year with a bang, head to Oban for some serious fireworks.

Iconic fireworks from McCaig’s Tower in Oban.

A display will go off from McCaig’s Tower at the stroke of midnight. They can be best viewed from anywhere along the seafront. And Oban’s many pubs and bars will all be in full swing. So party people can stay warm until it’s time to go outside and watch the sky.

Do it in Dornoch

Excitement is mounting in Dornoch with the return of the Hogmanay Street Party.

The pipe band will kick off the evening at 10pm. There will be live music in the Square until 11.55pm. Then a lone piper on the battlements of Dornoch Castle Hotel will bring in the bells.

Fireworks will go off at midnight, before live music and dancing continues.

But it’s not all about the street party. Throughout the weekend there are events at Dornoch Cathedral, Hogmanay dinners, first footing breakfasts, the return of the Loony Dook, New Year’s lunch, whisky tasting and much more.

Dance the night way in the isles

In StornowayThe Tumbling Souls will are playing a Hogmanay gig in An Lanntair arts centre.

For a night of fun in Orkney, head to St Magnus Cathedral on Kirkwall’s Broad Street.

Award-winning fiddle virtuoso Jennifer Wrigley is performing a free concert with traditional pianist Laurence Wilson.

In Shetland, it’s all happening at the arts agency venue Mareel in Lerwick.

Kick the night off with a variety concert from 7.30-10pm with performances from Freda Leask and Band, Skelburn and Scott Moncrieff.

Later, from 10pm – 2am the same venue is hosting Bells in the Bar with DJs Lyall Halcrow and Brendal Hall.

First footing in Fort William

The Caddy Shack in Fort William is hosting a Hogmanay party with music from Blind Lighthouse. Tickets are still available and the bar is open until 2am.

There is also a party being held at Caol Community Centre, where tickets need to be booked in advance.

In neighbouring Roybridge, a New Year ceilidh dance is taking place in the village hall.

A few days into the New Year and supergroup Skerryvore are playing in the Nevis Centre on January 2, along with Trail West and friends.

Make it happen in Moray

There are a few Hogmanay parties taking place throughout Moray.

In Buckie head for Strathlene Golf Club to see the Apples Acoustics perform from 9pm to 12.30am.

Lossiemouth FC Social Club are hosting a family-orientated New Year party. It takes place from 9pm to 12.30am.

The Muiry at Forres Golf Club have a limited number of tickets left for their New Year’s Eve event, which includes a buffet and music.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page here

