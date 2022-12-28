Celebrate Hogmanay in the Highlands and Moray – what’s happening and where?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Where better to celebrate Hogmanay than in the Highlands – famous for our wonderful hospitality.

The biggest party this year is the Inverness Red Hot Highland Fling. This is the first time the event has been ticketed.

Although tickets are free for the Northern Meeting Park, it is sold out at the moment.

This event is returning for the first time in three years, and fun for all the family is promised.

Organised by Highlife Highland for the first time, there will be music, dancing, comedy, food and fireworks at midnight.

The line-up includes local ceilidh band Tweed, Scottish supergroup Manran and folk rockers Torridon.

All the action in Inverness

The event is supported by Inverness Common Good Fund.

Host and compere for the evening is comedian and broadcaster Fred MacAulay.

Provost of Inverness, Councillor Glynis Sinclair, said: “We have really pitched this event to be a family-friendly affair, with someone for everyone to enjoy. So we hope that regardless of weather, people wrap-up warm, come along to the Northern Meeting Arena and have a real Highland knees-up.”

The event officially starts at 8.30pm, with gates opening an hour before and will run through until 12.30am on January 1 2023.

This year’s event is a ticket-only. There will be no admissions at the gate on the night.

There is also a waiting list for tickets, so anyone who has tickets but is not going to use them is being asked to return via the online link.

For a more intimate party in the Highland capital, Hootanany is holding a Hogmanay Extravaganza. But revellers had to get in quick. Only 180 tickets were available and the event is looking like a sell-out.

Oban for a big bang

If you are looking to start New Year with a bang, head to Oban for some serious fireworks.

A display will go off from McCaig’s Tower at the stroke of midnight. They can be best viewed from anywhere along the seafront. And Oban’s many pubs and bars will all be in full swing. So party people can stay warm until it’s time to go outside and watch the sky.

Do it in Dornoch

Excitement is mounting in Dornoch with the return of the Hogmanay Street Party.

The pipe band will kick off the evening at 10pm. There will be live music in the Square until 11.55pm. Then a lone piper on the battlements of Dornoch Castle Hotel will bring in the bells.

Fireworks will go off at midnight, before live music and dancing continues.

But it’s not all about the street party. Throughout the weekend there are events at Dornoch Cathedral, Hogmanay dinners, first footing breakfasts, the return of the Loony Dook, New Year’s lunch, whisky tasting and much more.

Dance the night way in the isles

In Stornoway, The Tumbling Souls will are playing a Hogmanay gig in An Lanntair arts centre.

For a night of fun in Orkney, head to St Magnus Cathedral on Kirkwall’s Broad Street.

Award-winning fiddle virtuoso Jennifer Wrigley is performing a free concert with traditional pianist Laurence Wilson.

In Shetland, it’s all happening at the arts agency venue Mareel in Lerwick.

Kick the night off with a variety concert from 7.30-10pm with performances from Freda Leask and Band, Skelburn and Scott Moncrieff.

Later, from 10pm – 2am the same venue is hosting Bells in the Bar with DJs Lyall Halcrow and Brendal Hall.

First footing in Fort William

The Caddy Shack in Fort William is hosting a Hogmanay party with music from Blind Lighthouse. Tickets are still available and the bar is open until 2am.

There is also a party being held at Caol Community Centre, where tickets need to be booked in advance.

In neighbouring Roybridge, a New Year ceilidh dance is taking place in the village hall.

A few days into the New Year and supergroup Skerryvore are playing in the Nevis Centre on January 2, along with Trail West and friends.

Make it happen in Moray

There are a few Hogmanay parties taking place throughout Moray.

In Buckie head for Strathlene Golf Club to see the Apples Acoustics perform from 9pm to 12.30am.

Lossiemouth FC Social Club are hosting a family-orientated New Year party. It takes place from 9pm to 12.30am.

The Muiry at Forres Golf Club have a limited number of tickets left for their New Year’s Eve event, which includes a buffet and music.

