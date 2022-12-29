Searches under way in River Spey and lochs in Aviemore area as Rodrigo Falcon missing for nearly three weeks

Searches have spread from land to water as Rodrigo Falcon has now been missing from the Aviemore area for nearly three weeks.

The 33-year-old was reported missing after failing to return home from a night out at The Vault nightclub in the early hours of December 11.

In the weeks since, hundreds of locals have taken part in and conducted searches to try and find Mr Falcon.

Police confirmed that, on Wednesday, their dive and marine unit were searching a section of the River Spey.

A spokeswoman said they are remaining in the area over the next couple of days and will extend their search to lochs in the Aviemore area.

What do we know so far?

CCTV footage from the night he went missing shows Mr Falcon walking down Grampian Road at 3.10am, when temperatures were below freezing.

Friends have created a map pinpointing sightings of him on the night he went missing:

2am: Left friends at The Vault

3.12am: Seen on CCTV walking past Tamanna Indian restaurant

3.15am: Seen passing Premier Inn

4-5am: Spotted walking south on the A9 at the Kinakyle cliffs

Mr Falcon’s footprints in the snow then lead down, and across the field on the southern side of the junction (B9152/A9) where they then stop.

The direction he can be seen walking is understood to be the opposite to his route home, but a colleague previously said he knows the area well.

His friends believe there is “no way” Mr Falcon could have travelled this far down the busy A9 without more people having spotted him.

Community search

Mr Falcon is originally from Argentina but has lived in Aviemore for more than eight years. He is currently employed as a barman at the Pine Marten Bar in Glenmore.

The bar has been operating reduced opening times while the team is out looking for their friend.

Owner Scott Flemming, who noticed something was wrong when his friend didn’t turn up to work on December 11, said Mr Falcon was a “lovely, genuine person”.

He said in a recent social media post: “Thanks to our amazing staff who are braving it through this hard time. I personally am struggling to put on a brave face to be at work at all.”

Another day is passing and our best pal Rod is still missing. No real updates again today I am afraid folks. Please… Posted by The Pine Marten Bar + Scran on Wednesday, 21 December 2022

He has been posting on the bar’s social media page regularly, urging the public to keep up the search for Mr Falcon and to come forward with any information they may have.

Police are also growing increasingly concerned regarding the missing man’s whereabouts.

Mr Falcon was last seen wearing a red jumper and baggy jeans with no coat – he left his at the nightclub.

He is described as being 5ft 6ins and of slim build, with dark hair cut in a mullet style with a moustache and beard.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call police on 101, quoting reference 2387 of 11 December.