More snow and ice on the way for Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Most of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire are to be hit with more snow and ice tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the wintery conditions from midnight on tonight to 9pm on December 30.

It comes following weeks of travel disruption and power cuts caused by heavy snow across the north and north-east.

Friday’s warning stretches as far north as Thurso, as far east as Inverurie, as far south as Greenock and as far west as Stornoway.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow and ice Scotland Friday 0000-2100 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/aRDNV40gRe — Met Office (@metoffice) December 29, 2022

The lowest “feels like” temperatures forecast for the affected areas on Friday are:

Inverness: -3C

Elgin: -3C

Inverurie: -4C

Fort William: -1C

Aviemore: -4C

Thurso: -4C

Stornoway: -3C

Travel disruption

Anyone hoping to head out on the roads on Friday should be prepared for delays, and to take extra care. It is possible some trains could be cancelled or delayed if the cold causes problems on the lines.

Gritters are already out on the roads in all local council areas in the midst of the recent cold spell, but pavements could still be slippy.

On Thursday – before the warning has even taken hold – a number of ferries operating around the west coast have been cancelled due to strong winds and stormy seas.

CalMac advises anyone hoping to travel by ferry in the next day to check before heading to the terminal.