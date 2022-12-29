Aviemore’s Old Bridge Inn could soon offer takeaway service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Aviemore’s Old Bridge Inn could soon offer takeaway service

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
December 29, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 29, 2022, 7:48 pm
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Old Bridge Inn in Aviemore hopes to extend its outdoor drinking area and launch a new food and alcohol takeaway service.

The popular pub has been a favourite with visitors to the area since it opened in 2009.

Like many others, it extended its outdoor drinking area under temporary licensing laws in the pandemic.

Now, the owners hope to serve up to 300 people in an outdoor area across the road from the existing premises.

They also want to launch a takeaway service, with the possibility of providing food and alcohol deliveries too.

Late objection

Owners Bigface Limited in Glasgow have applied to Highland Council for a licence variation. Their licence application is up for decision on 10 January at a meeting of the Highland licensing board.

A report to the board says the operators have held the licence since 2009, and provide a satisfactory service. It adds that The Old Bridge Inn already serves drinks up to 11pm and has not had any public complaints.

The Old Bridge Inn is located to the west side of Dalfaber Road, on the outside of Aviemore. During lockdown, it added picnic tables to a large flat area on the east side of the road. This significantly extended its capacity and allowed the pub to serve many more customers.

Highland Council officials say the area could now accommodate up to 300 people, and noted that it’s safe and well lit, with plenty seating.

Aviemore is a popular tourist town and The Old Bridge Inn has vastly expanded its operation since the pandemic.

The licence application was advertised in November and didn’t attract any objections. However, the council received a late representation on December 19.

The licensing board will be asked to decide whether to hear the details of the objection, or dismiss it since it arrived past the deadline.

Both Bigface and the objector are invited to attend the meeting.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
#blessing or #curse: Is Instagram helping or hindering businesses in the Highlands?
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness illustrator lands biggest job yet after chance meeting at Banff Mountain Film Festival
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll's Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid

Most Read

1
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Aviemore’s Old Bridge Inn could soon offer takeaway service
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
The Old Bridge Inn may soon offer a takeaway service and extended outdoor drinking area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Readers' Letters: Can Scottish Parliament justify spending so long on gender bill?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented