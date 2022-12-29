Aviemore’s Old Bridge Inn could soon offer takeaway service

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Old Bridge Inn in Aviemore hopes to extend its outdoor drinking area and launch a new food and alcohol takeaway service.

The popular pub has been a favourite with visitors to the area since it opened in 2009.

Like many others, it extended its outdoor drinking area under temporary licensing laws in the pandemic.

Now, the owners hope to serve up to 300 people in an outdoor area across the road from the existing premises.

They also want to launch a takeaway service, with the possibility of providing food and alcohol deliveries too.

Late objection

Owners Bigface Limited in Glasgow have applied to Highland Council for a licence variation. Their licence application is up for decision on 10 January at a meeting of the Highland licensing board.

A report to the board says the operators have held the licence since 2009, and provide a satisfactory service. It adds that The Old Bridge Inn already serves drinks up to 11pm and has not had any public complaints.

The Old Bridge Inn is located to the west side of Dalfaber Road, on the outside of Aviemore. During lockdown, it added picnic tables to a large flat area on the east side of the road. This significantly extended its capacity and allowed the pub to serve many more customers.

Highland Council officials say the area could now accommodate up to 300 people, and noted that it’s safe and well lit, with plenty seating.

The licence application was advertised in November and didn’t attract any objections. However, the council received a late representation on December 19.

The licensing board will be asked to decide whether to hear the details of the objection, or dismiss it since it arrived past the deadline.

Both Bigface and the objector are invited to attend the meeting.

