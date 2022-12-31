Met Office warn of cold start to 2023 as weather warnings for snow and ice are issued

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Met Office forecasters have issued fresh warnings for snow and ice as commuters endure a disruptive end to the year.

A yellow weather warning for ice will come into effect from 6pm this evening, covering large parts of the Highlands and Islands and the Grampian coastline.

The warning will remain in place until 11am on New Years Day.

Forecasters are also predicting a white start to the New Year for a number of communities in northern Scotland.

⚠️ Yellow Weather Warning issued ⚠️ Ice across northern parts of Scotland

Saturday 1800 – Sunday 1100 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/7XAzYg92As — Met Office (@metoffice) December 31, 2022

The Met Office warning, which will be in place from 3am until noon tomorrow, covers areas of the Highlands, Moray, and Aberdeenshire.

The forecast follows previous warnings of snow and ice across parts of the north and north-east.

Inverness is expected to drop to -3C tonight.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Aberdeen will reach highs of 4C this evening as Elgin sees highs of 2C.

Lerwick in Shetland will see temperatures drop to -2C as conditions in Kirkwall remain above freezing.

Transport disruption

Transport services across the region have been hampered by the bad weather today, leading to lengthy delays, cancellations, and alterations to services.

Speed restrictions were imposed on various parts of Scotland’s rail network this morning causing delays to timetabled services.

Rail services operating to and from Inverness, Aberdeen, and the central belt have been affected mpered by the disruption.

ScotRail services between Aberdeen and Montrose were suspended for some time due to the weather conditions.

They have since been reinstated.

Trains running between Inverness, Glasgow, and Edinburgh were also terminated at Perth.

The 4.04pm service from Dundee to Inverness has also been cancelled.

CalMac has also made alterations to services as a result of the conditions.

An amended timetable will operate on the Mallaig, Oban to Lochboisdale crossing.