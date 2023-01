Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace Jonathon Lyle missing from the Elgin area.

The 24-year-old was last seen at around 2.30pm on Friday in the West Road area of Elgin.

He is described as being six foot tall with long, black hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey NorthFace jacket, navy jogging bottoms, and an Under Armour beanie hat.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact officers on 101 quoting incident number 3209 of December 30.