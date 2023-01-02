Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland coastguard teams have helped the police find a missing 11-year-old girl.

The Stornoway coastguard control room was called to assist in the search by police at 5.55pm on Monday.

They scrambled teams from Achiltibuie, Ullapool and Kinlochbervie to search on land.

Lochinver RNLI lifeboat also came to carry out a shoreline search.

However, at 6.30pm police notified the teams the girl had been found.

A coastguard spokesman could not confirm the exact area the search was taking place because it was a police led operation.

Police have been contacted for comment.