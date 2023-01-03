‘It’s a wonderful thing to be part of’: Kinloss Military Wives Choir seeks new musical director

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kinloss Military Wives Choir is seeking a new musical director.

Every week for the past decade, the choir has come together to practice their vocals in preparation of their performances throughout Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Now, the choir need a new musical director to lead them in song.

Heather McMichan, from Kinloss, has been a member of the choir for nine years and said the group is about more than just singing.

She said: “As with any choir, we bring variety in our experience, both in music and life, as there is no audition to join and we all have different connections to the military.

“We support each other in and outside of the choir, and each of us agrees that it’s a network that we rely on and gives back far more than we ever anticipated.

‘We hope the right person is out there’

“The singing is fun, the performances memorable, and we improve week on week, building on our group and personal confidence.

“It’s a wonderful thing to be a part of and we’re hoping that the right person is out there to become our new musical director, so we can continue to move forward as a choir and feel stronger together.”

The end of a hectic but amazing week, from joining with approximately 150 other MWC choir members from 10 choirs, to celebrating our own choir 10th anniversary. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey. #MilitaryWivesChoirs #SingShareSupport #MWCis10 pic.twitter.com/wy8ueByvNl — KinlossMilitaryWives (@KMWChoir) November 5, 2022

During the pandemic, the choir not only marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day, they also celebrated key workers involved in the fight to keep the country fit and healthy.

While the candidate doesn’t need a direct connection to the military, the choir is asking for someone with experience of leading a similar choir who is willing to learn about the unique challenges of military life.

Kinloss Military Choir meets every Wednesday at 6.45pm in Cumming Hall, Kinloss.

Those who wish to apply for the position must send a CV and cover letter explaining why they’d be the right person for the job.

Entries must be completed by January 31 and e-mailed to kinloss@militarywiveschoirs.org