Free breakfasts to be made available to more than 1,400 pupils in Shetland schools

Free school breakfasts will be made available to secondary pupils in Shetland, funded by the Scottish Government’s cost of living fund.

The scheme will be available to pupils from the two secondary schools and the five junior schools on the islands and will run until March on a trial basis.

Funding for the scheme comes from the government’s Islands Emergency Cost Crisis Fund announced in December with Shetland receiving more than £310,000.

The cost of the free breakfast is estimated to be around £6,000 per month and will be available to the more than 1,400 pupils on the islands.

Schools where the trial will run are:

Anderson High School

Brae High School

Baltasound Junior High School

Mid Yell Junior High School

Whalsay School

Aith Junior High School

Sandwick Junior High School

The scheme will start from Monday, January 9, providing kids with a hot drink, a choice of cereals, toast and fruit in the mornings before the start of the school day.

David Sandison, chairman of the Shetland Islands Council’s education and families committee said: “I’m pleased that we’ve been able to access this funding to help ensure that young people can access a free school breakfast.

“This will undoubtedly get them off to a healthy start in the mornings and support their learning. I look forward to hearing how this trial period goes.”