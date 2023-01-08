Multiple CalMac ferry journeys cancelled and A866 on Isle of Lewis closed as strong winds hit the northwest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of CalMac ferry journeys have been cancelled or delayed due to heavy winds and the A866 has been closed.

CalMac confirmed the Oban to Castlebay route will be cancelled for the remainder of the day due to “strong winds and associated sea conditions.”

All Uig to Lochmaddy sailings have been cancelled and are expected to resume tomorrow departing at Uig at 2pm and departing Lochmaddy at 4pm.

The Ullapool to Stornoway journey due to sail at 2:30pm has been cancelled and may resume at 6.30pm weather permitting.

The Uig to Tarbert route has been cancelled after initially being postponed this morning until 2pm.

The 8:30am sailing of Berneray to Leverburgh was delayed and will instead depart at 10:00. Meanwhile, the 9:40am departing Leverburgh has been delayed until 11:15.

However, CalMac warned services remains liable to further delays or cancellation at short notice.

The Met Office warned there would be a risk of severe gales this morning throughout the northwest of Scotland with a yellow weather warning in place.

A windy Sunday morning for northwest Scotland with the risk of severe gales for a time Otherwise, a mixture of bright spells and showers, banding into longer spells of rain that will be intense for some pic.twitter.com/cWhe9jJOAW — Met Office (@metoffice) January 7, 2023

Meanwhile, police confirmed on Twitter the A866 on the Isle of Lewis has been closed due to weather conditions in the Braighe area.

The public are being asked to avoid the area.

Those using the Kessock Bridge have been warned by Traffic Scotland to approach with caution as high winds are impacting on driving conditions.

A9 Kessock Bridge – Weather, Road users are advised to use caution crossing the A9 Kessock Bridge due to high winds currently affecting driving conditions. has been cleared. #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 8, 2023

Power cuts hit areas of Aberdeenshire including Ballogie, Birse and Potarch after a tree fell down on the line.

Restoration of the power got underway by SSEN at 2pm.

This comes two days after strong winds caused CalMac ferry disruptions.

The 7:15am departing Ardmhor , 08:10 departing Eriskay and the 3:00 Ullapool to Stornoway journey were cancelled.

Gusts of up to 70mph had been reported overnight in South Uist with 62mph reported in Tiree.

In the Highlands, Dornoch Bridge and Kessock Bridge were both closed to high-sided vehicles, the A98 was closed and traffic was diverted to the Old Military Road.