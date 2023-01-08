Multiple CalMac ferry journeys cancelled and A866 on Isle of Lewis closed as strong winds hit the northwest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Multiple CalMac ferry journeys cancelled and A866 on Isle of Lewis closed as strong winds hit the northwest

By Chloe Irvine
January 8, 2023, 9:20 am Updated: January 8, 2023, 3:17 pm
CalMac ferry sailing across the sea
CalMac has cancelled and delayed a number of journeys due to heavy winds

A number of CalMac ferry journeys have been cancelled or delayed due to heavy winds and the A866 has been closed.

CalMac confirmed the Oban to Castlebay route will be cancelled for the remainder of the day due to “strong winds and associated sea conditions.”

All Uig to Lochmaddy sailings have been cancelled and are expected to resume tomorrow departing at Uig at 2pm and departing Lochmaddy at 4pm.

The Ullapool to Stornoway journey due to sail at 2:30pm has been cancelled and may resume at 6.30pm weather permitting.

The Uig to Tarbert route has been cancelled after initially being postponed this morning until 2pm.

The 8:30am sailing of Berneray to Leverburgh was delayed and will instead depart at 10:00. Meanwhile, the 9:40am departing Leverburgh has been delayed until 11:15.

However, CalMac warned services remains liable to further delays or cancellation at short notice.

The Met Office warned there would be a risk of severe gales this morning throughout the northwest of Scotland with a yellow weather warning in place.

Meanwhile, police confirmed on Twitter the A866 on the Isle of Lewis has been closed due to weather conditions in the Braighe area.

The public are being asked to avoid the area.

Those using the Kessock Bridge have been warned by Traffic Scotland to approach with caution as high winds are impacting on driving conditions.

Power cuts hit areas of Aberdeenshire including Ballogie, Birse and Potarch after a tree fell down on the line.

Restoration of the power got underway by SSEN at 2pm.

This comes two days after strong winds caused CalMac ferry disruptions.

The 7:15am departing Ardmhor , 08:10 departing Eriskay and the 3:00 Ullapool to Stornoway journey were cancelled.

Gusts of up to 70mph had been reported overnight in South Uist with 62mph reported in Tiree.

In the Highlands, Dornoch Bridge and Kessock Bridge were both closed to high-sided vehicles, the A98 was closed and traffic was diverted to the Old Military Road.

