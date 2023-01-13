Argyll landmark named in New York Times top 52 places to visit this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Argyll landmark named in New York Times top 52 places to visit this year

By Michelle Henderson
January 13, 2023, 4:30 pm Updated: January 13, 2023, 5:14 pm
Kilmartin Glen in Argyll has been named as one of the top five locations to visit in the the New York Times' 52 top places to go in 2023. Image: VisitScotland
An Argyll landmark is making a splash in the Big Apple as it’s named Scotland’s top location to visit this year.

Kilmartin Glen, located between Oban and Lochgilphead, has been chosen as one of the New York Times’ 52 places to go in 2023.

The west coast site is the only Scottish location to feature on the prestigious list, reaching the top five.

Far-flung locations including Cuba, Kangaroo Island in Australia, London, Madrid and Palm Springs in California are featured on the list.

Dr Sharon Webb MBE, director and curator at Kilmartin Museum said: “From ancient stone circles and enigmatic rock art to the early medieval Capital of the earliest Kings of the Scots, Kilmartin Glen has some of Scotland’s most important and intriguing prehistoric archaeological sites, not to mention amazing ancient artefacts.

“We are absolutely delighted that this wee corner of Scotland has been recognised as being amongst some of the most fascinating places to visit.”

The New York Times puts Kilmartin Glen on the map

Spanning 5000 years, Kilmartin Glen surrounds the village of Kilmartin.

The area is known for its ancient monuments which include standing stones, a henge monument and a ‘linear cemetery’ comprising five burial cairns, several of which are decorated with cup and ring marks.

Cathy Craig, chief executive of the Argyll and Isles Tourism Cooperative, said this rating will help to put the area on the map.

“It’s wonderful to see Kilmartin Glen in the top five of New York Times’ top 52 Places to go in 2023,” she added.

“With the newly refurbished Kilmartin Museum, some fantastic accommodation options and Kilmartin Sprits’ gin, which is produced using hand foraged botanicals from the fascinating and mysterious Glen, we wholeheartedly agree that the area has so much to offer including ‘food, culture, adventure, and natural beauty’.”

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland’s chief executive, said the area’s recognition will provide a welcome boost to the area’s local economy.

He said: “Scotland’s history, heritage, and culture is what defines the country for many people, and one of the top reasons for visiting.

“To be included on such a prestigious list will undoubtedly introduce this incredible site, Argyll, and Scotland as a whole, to audiences across the world. This will provide a welcome boost to the recovery of our valuable tourism industry and encourage them to explore the region more widely.”

