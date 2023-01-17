Will The Traitors be the latest TV series to inspire a tourism boom for the Highlands?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The success of the BBC series The Traitors is expected to bring new visitors to the Highlands to join the area’s tourism ‘faithfuls’.

The reality programme, set in Ardross Castle in Ross-shire, has been a huge hit in the UK and now the US.

It is hoped it will follow the likes of Outlander and lure a new wave of tourists to the Highlands.

The Traitors showcases Highland scenery

Scenes showing the 19th Century castle and gardens, along with surrounding scenery, are a godsend for a tourism industry still recovering from the pandemic.

Chris Taylor is VisitScotland destination development director. He said: “Our research shows that one in five visitors are inspired to travel to Scotland after watching movies and television shows shot or set here.

“Filmed in the Highlands, The Traitors showcases the region’s world-famous scenery, landscapes and built heritage to audiences and potential visitors from around the UK and now the US.

“Outlander, for example, has had a huge impact on Scottish tourism, especially from visitors in Europe and the USA.

“It has inspired many to travel to Scotland to visit the filming locations.”

Other TV shows such as Shetland, The Monarch of the Glen and Hamish Macbeth have done the same.

Mr Taylor said for many communities the additional spend helps the economy. This is through supporting local shops, services and facilities.

“This can have a positive impact on visitor numbers and encourage a wider spread of visitors across the country throughout the year.”

Secrets, murder and a cash prize

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors UK had 22 contestants gathering in the castle to compete for a cash prize of £120,000.

Three of the participants are told secretly they are ‘traitors’. The other contestants, known as ‘faithfuls’, must root them out if they can survive themselves.

The traitors can ‘murder’ one player every night, removing them from the game.

During the day, all work as a team to win money. If the faithful successfully eliminate all the traitors before the final, they share the prize pot.

If a traitor remains, they win everything.

The US version is hosted by Scots actor Alan Cumming. It has a potential prize of $250,000.

The show aired from January 12, with all 10 episodes available on Peacock.

What do they say about it?

A review on the Decider website says: “A number of things set The Traitors apart from other ‘don’t trust anyone’ elimination reality competitions, and these things make the show very watchable.

“The first is the scenery in the Scottish Highlands, which looks only slightly less spectacular on screen as it does in person”.

Another reviewer on the IMDb website said: “It’s shot in the most beautiful Scottish castle with the most breathtaking surroundings – which almost act like a juxtaposition to the sometimes quite grim reality of the show”

Yvonne Crook is chair of Highland Tourism CIC. She has delighted in The Traitors becoming a runaway success in the UK and internationally.

“It has brought a welcome boost at a time when the tourism industry continues its hard work in bouncing back from the drop in visitor numbers and changing markets caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Castle will entice visitors to the Highlands

Highland Tourism promotes environmentally-conscious tourism. The programme’s daily tasks take participants into the countryside. Yvonne says this helps showcase the Highland scenery.

“Ardross Castle itself also looks superb and surely will entice further visitors to the region.

“This type of programme highlights many of the attributes of the Highlands. It underlines why it is a world-class destination.

“If tasks on the programme could be more orientated towards sustainable activities then even better.

“The television air time and the audience outreach of the programme are both invaluable to raising awareness of what we have to offer.

“When it comes to the importance of programmes like The Traitors for tourism in the Highlands, we are faithfuls.”

The Highland Film Commission is run by Highland Council. It assisted The Traitors production company identify Ardross Castle and finding local crew and other services.

Huge increase in screen tourism

Councillor Ken Gowans is chair of the council’s economy and infrastructure committee. He said he was “delighted” that Ardross Castle was the location of such a popular show.

“It is a fantastic Highland castle. Coupled with the outstanding landscape and natural environment, it shows audiences across the world the beauty the Highlands has to offer.

“The Highlands has seen a huge increase in screen tourism industry over the last few years.

“We are optimistic that The Traitors will help to further boost this market, offering visitors new areas of the Highlands to discover.”