Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William

A 33-year-old woman has been rescued after falling from a bridge into the River Nevis in Fort William.

Emergency service, including Stornoway Coastguard teams, were called to the town’s Glen Nevis Road at about 4pm today.

The woman was recovered from the water shortly after and taken to Belford Hospital for treatment.

The extent of her injuries is unknown.

A police spokeswoman said : “Around 4.05pm on Thursday, January 19, we received a report that a woman had fallen from a bridge on Glen Nevis Road in Fort William.

“Emergency services attended and she was taken to Belford Hospital for treatment.”

A spokeswoman for Stornoway Coastguard added: “We were called to a police-led incident at about 4.10pm on Thursday.

“A woman was in need of help after she had fallen into the River Nevis in Fort William.

“She was rescued from the water and taken to Belford Hospital. All crews returned to base at about 5pm.”