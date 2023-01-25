‘A slap in the face’: Skye chairman slams double funding snub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Skye councillor has hit out at the UK and Scottish Governments after the island failed in its latest funding bids.

John Finlayson, chairman of the Skye and Raasay area committee at Highland Council, claims other island communities get “preferential treatment”.

Mr Finlayson made his remarks as the UK Government announced the successful bids to the latest round of the Levelling Up fund.

Highland Council bid for investment in Portree harbour, and the NC500 tourist route.

The council expects written feedback from the UK Government soon. In the meantime it is considering bids for the next round.

Double disappointment for Skye

However, Skye suffered a double blow, having been overlooked for funding in the Scottish Government’s island growth deal, too.

“I am really disappointed and actually angry that twice last week when funding was made available from both the UK Government and the Scottish Government, Skye and Raasay were not considered for any additional funding,” said Mr Finlayson.

Mr Finlayson added that a lot of work went into the Portree Harbour levelling-up fund bid. It included plans to upgrade the harbour, with new quayside facilities and berthing and mooring options. The bid also included the relocation of fuel tanks and new access arrangements to the harbour.

The Skye councillor says it was a very comprehensive bid, and losing out “felt like a slap in the face”.

He added: “To make things worse, 24 hours after receiving the negative news about the levelling up fund bid, Skye – the second biggest island in Scotland and its neighbour Raasay – never got a mention as part of the Islands’ Growth Deal.

“Again, a kick in the teeth for the area.”

City region deal is ‘a joke’

Mr Finlayson plans to lobby the leader of Highland Council, Raymond Bremner, and the Scottish Government, to ensure that Skye’s voice is heard in national funding decisions.

“Any excuse that says we were not included because Highland previously had a city region deal is a joke. All Skye and Raasay got out of the City Region Deal was wifi in Portree, which has never actually worked.

“If there are deals made to support island communities, they need to include all islands – not just those that are part of island authorities who already get lots of preferential treatment.”

