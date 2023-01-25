‘A slap in the face’: Skye chairman slams double funding snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘A slap in the face’: Skye chairman slams double funding snub

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
January 25, 2023, 5:00 pm
Highland Council had hoped to secure Levelling Up Fund investment to regenerate Portree harbour. Image: Shutterstock


A Skye councillor has hit out at the UK and Scottish Governments after the island failed in its latest funding bids.

John Finlayson, chairman of the Skye and Raasay area committee at Highland Council, claims other island communities get “preferential treatment”.

Mr Finlayson made his remarks as the UK Government announced the successful bids to the latest round of the Levelling Up fund.

Highland Council bid for investment in Portree harbour, and the NC500 tourist route.

The council expects written feedback from the UK Government soon. In the meantime it is considering bids for the next round.

Double disappointment for Skye

However, Skye suffered a double blow, having been overlooked for funding in the Scottish Government’s island growth deal, too.

“I am really disappointed and actually angry that twice last week when funding was made available from both the UK Government and the Scottish Government, Skye and Raasay were not considered for any additional funding,” said Mr Finlayson.

Councillor John Finlayson. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Mr Finlayson added that a lot of work went into the Portree Harbour levelling-up fund bid. It included plans to upgrade the harbour, with new quayside facilities and berthing and mooring options. The bid also included the relocation of fuel tanks and new access arrangements to the harbour.

The Skye councillor says it was a very comprehensive bid, and losing out “felt like a slap in the face”.

He added: “To make things worse, 24 hours after receiving the negative news about the levelling up fund bid, Skye – the second biggest island in Scotland and its neighbour Raasay – never got a mention as part of the Islands’ Growth Deal.

“Again, a kick in the teeth for the area.”

City region deal is ‘a joke’

Mr Finlayson plans to lobby the leader of Highland Council, Raymond Bremner, and the Scottish Government, to ensure that Skye’s voice is heard in national funding decisions.

“Any excuse that says we were not included because Highland previously had a city region deal is a joke. All Skye and Raasay got out of the City Region Deal was wifi in Portree, which has never actually worked.

“If there are deals made to support island communities, they need to include all islands – not just those that are part of island authorities who already get lots of preferential treatment.”

